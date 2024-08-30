 Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Tablet
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro is a Android v14 tablet, speculated price is Rs 38,690 in India with Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 30 August 2024
Key Specs
₹38,690 (speculated)
12.4 inches (31.5 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
Android v14
8 GB
590 grams
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro in India is Rs. 38,690.  This is the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Green.

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro

Black, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
Upcoming

Xiaomi Pad 6
  Mist Blue
₹26,999
Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE
  Lavender Purple
₹12,999
Xiaomi Redmi Pad 128GB
₹14,999
Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro
  Dark Grey
₹17,599
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro Competitors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G
  Silver
₹44,999 ₹54,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus
  Silver
₹36,999 ₹44,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
  Silver
₹36,999 ₹44,999
Lenovo Tab P11 5G 256GB
₹32,999 ₹50,000
Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    10000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, v4.0, 120W: 100 % in 35 minutes

  • Weight

    590 grams

  • Thickness

    6.26 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Height

    278.70 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Blue, Green

  • Width

    191.58 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    2032 x 3048 pixels

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Pixel Density

    295 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    12.4 inches (31.5 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    85.91 %

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.6" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    HyperOS

  • Launch Date

    August 29, 2024 (Expected)

  • Model

    Pad 6S Pro

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.7" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Short Video Mode

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

  • Graphics

    Adreno 740

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
