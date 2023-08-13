BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has unveiled its 2.7 update along with a fresh collaboration featuring Dragon Ball Super. As India's Independence Day on August 15 draws near, Krafton has introduced a unique in-game event to commemorate the occasion. This event provides players with the opportunity to acquire a special bundle each day.

Celebrating Independence Day with In-Game Festivities

The Independence Day Daily Special Bundle within BGMI presents players with a chance to secure Indian-themed in-game outfits and skins. These items are designed to enrich the immersive experience of the game. Krafton is encouraging players to embrace the patriotic spirit of Independence Day and dive into the battlefield adorned with these valuable rewards.

New Dragon Ball Super-Themed Mode

Alongside this special event, BGMI has introduced a novel mode inspired by Dragon Ball Super. This mode enables players to gather all 7 Dragon Balls, summon Shenron, and make a wish for power. The Dragon Ball Super-themed Battle Royale mod showcases a distinct 1.6×1.6 km map, where players can embody their cherished Dragon Ball characters.

The ACE 32 AR Gun

Furthermore, BGMI has introduced the ACE 32, a new AR gun. This weapon opens up new tactical possibilities for players to conquer opposing squads. Players can now transport incapacitated teammates and foes, and even hop into a vehicle while carrying them. Additionally, a two-person bike has been integrated into the game, conveniently fitting in a player's backpack.

To top it all off, BGMI has launched the fresh Royal Pass series, RPA1. This series is brimming with captivating rewards, such as a customizable Specter Slayer Set, Tangerine Drake Set, Violet Eclipse Sidecar Motorcycle, Precision Artistry DP-28, and more.

BGMI A1 Royale Pass

This week, Krafton also pulled back the curtain on the BGMI A1 Royale Pass for the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India game. This exclusive seasonal pass offers a medley of enticing rewards like attire, weapon skins, emotes, and beyond. While the current Royale Pass, Month 22, is on the cusp of conclusion, players are eagerly anticipating the forthcoming A1 Royale Pass.

A noteworthy highlight of the A1 Royale Pass is the A1 Phantom M416 weapon skin, bestowing the M416 rifle with an elegant black and red aesthetic, complemented by a skull emblem on the magazine. This remarkable skin will be accessible to players who attain RP level 50. The A1 Royale Pass also boasts several other appealing rewards.