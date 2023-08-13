Home Gaming News BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards

BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) celebrates Independence Day with exciting updates, Dragon Ball Super collaboration, new modes, and enticing rewards. Let's dive into the action.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 13 2023, 10:00 IST
BGMI to make a comeback? CHECK what the banned game said
BGMI
1/6 After a 10-month-long ban by the government of India, some relief might finally be coming for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans. Some reports earlier suggested that the ban on the game might have been lifted, and now Krafton has released an official statement revealing that the game might soon make a comeback. (BGMI)
BGMI
2/6 Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said, “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)...We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform”. (BGMI)
image caption
3/6 According to reports, the government has unbanned the game for a temporary period of three months during which the game would be monitored and analysed by officials. If the app is found to violate any of the rules of the country, it can get banned again. However, if it passes the monitoring period, it is likely to gain a permanent unbanned status.  (Divya / HT Tech)
BGMI
4/6 Some reports have also highlighted that the game will have to make some adjustments before it is available to download. These include implementing a time limit that will restrict the number of hours someone can play the game in a day.  (BGMI)
Additionally, the color of blood (which is displayed every time a player is shot or is killed), which was green prior to the ban, may also have to be entirely removed from the game.
5/6 Additionally, the color of blood (which is displayed every time a player is shot or is killed), which was green prior to the ban, may also have to be entirely removed from the game. (BGMI)
There has been no announcement regarding the timeline on when the game will be available to download on App Store and Play Store, although the company has said that it will be ready to play soon.
6/6 There has been no announcement regarding the timeline on when the game will be available to download on App Store and Play Store, although the company has said that it will be ready to play soon. (Pixabay)
BGMI
View all Images
BGMI's Independence Day event brings Dragon Ball Super collab, themed skins, and exciting rewards. (KRAFTON)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has unveiled its 2.7 update along with a fresh collaboration featuring Dragon Ball Super. As India's Independence Day on August 15 draws near, Krafton has introduced a unique in-game event to commemorate the occasion. This event provides players with the opportunity to acquire a special bundle each day.

Celebrating Independence Day with In-Game Festivities

The Independence Day Daily Special Bundle within BGMI presents players with a chance to secure Indian-themed in-game outfits and skins. These items are designed to enrich the immersive experience of the game. Krafton is encouraging players to embrace the patriotic spirit of Independence Day and dive into the battlefield adorned with these valuable rewards.

New Dragon Ball Super-Themed Mode

Alongside this special event, BGMI has introduced a novel mode inspired by Dragon Ball Super. This mode enables players to gather all 7 Dragon Balls, summon Shenron, and make a wish for power. The Dragon Ball Super-themed Battle Royale mod showcases a distinct 1.6×1.6 km map, where players can embody their cherished Dragon Ball characters.

The ACE 32 AR Gun

Furthermore, BGMI has introduced the ACE 32, a new AR gun. This weapon opens up new tactical possibilities for players to conquer opposing squads. Players can now transport incapacitated teammates and foes, and even hop into a vehicle while carrying them. Additionally, a two-person bike has been integrated into the game, conveniently fitting in a player's backpack.

To top it all off, BGMI has launched the fresh Royal Pass series, RPA1. This series is brimming with captivating rewards, such as a customizable Specter Slayer Set, Tangerine Drake Set, Violet Eclipse Sidecar Motorcycle, Precision Artistry DP-28, and more.

BGMI A1 Royale Pass

This week, Krafton also pulled back the curtain on the BGMI A1 Royale Pass for the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India game. This exclusive seasonal pass offers a medley of enticing rewards like attire, weapon skins, emotes, and beyond. While the current Royale Pass, Month 22, is on the cusp of conclusion, players are eagerly anticipating the forthcoming A1 Royale Pass.

A noteworthy highlight of the A1 Royale Pass is the A1 Phantom M416 weapon skin, bestowing the M416 rifle with an elegant black and red aesthetic, complemented by a skull emblem on the magazine. This remarkable skin will be accessible to players who attain RP level 50. The A1 Royale Pass also boasts several other appealing rewards.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 10:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards
COD
Modern Warfare 3 campaign likely to feature impactful character deaths
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win
Check the best 5 Valorant guns for most damage.
Best Valorant guns to deal high damage: From Vandal to Operator, know them all
Call of Duty
Tired of playing Warzone? Play these best Call of Duty games instead
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets