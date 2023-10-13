Icon
GTA 6 release date tipped by analyst! Know when it could launch

The GTA 6 release date was recently predicted by an analyst. So, if you’ve been patiently waiting for the release of GTA 6 all these years, know when it could come out.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 19:31 IST
GTA 6, Rockstar’s next big sequel to GTA 5, could launch soon, as per the reports. (Rockstar Games)

Ever since the big GTA 6 leak last year where 90 early developmental gameplay videos surfaced, fans have become increasingly impatient about its release date. GTA 5 debuted in 2013 and has gone on to become the 2nd best-selling video game of all time. Despite its amazing action-packed gameplay which players have enjoyed throughout the last decade, fans have repeatedly asked Rockstar Games for any information about its sequel, GTA 6. Their wishes were fulfilled last year when a user named ‘teapotuberhacker' leaked the developmental videos, after which Rockstar issued a statement confirming the development of GTA 6, without hinting at a release timeline. However, analysts have now predicted the GTA 6 release date.

So, if you've been patiently waiting for the release of GTA 6 all these years, know when it could come out.

GTA 6 release date

According to an MSN report, Raymond James analysts have upgraded the stock of Take-Two Interactive, which is the parent company of Rockstar Games, considering “very interesting” 2025 and beyond. This hints at a possible release in 2025. As per the reports, Take-Two will reveal its financial results for Q2 FY2024 and a possible release date could be revealed following that.

This corroborates previous rumours surrounding the GTA 6 release date. Last year, several gaming industry insiders claimed that Take-Two Interactive could officially announce GTA 6 on May 17 during an investors call but that did not happen. However, in a video, Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson predicted that GTA 6 could launch in 2024 or 2025. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier backed up Henderson's claims too.

Recently, a voice clip featuring Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick was leaked on X (formerly Twitter) which hinted at October 24, 2024, being a possible release date for GTA 6. The post has since been taken down.

GTA 6: Other rumoured details

According to reports, GTA 6 could feature two playable protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. This could potentially be the first time that Rockstar Games has included a female protagonist in its GTA series.

After experimenting with Los Santos in GTA San Andreas and more recently GTA 5, GTA 6 could go back to the Vice City, a city that became popular with 2002's GTA Vice City. It is Rockstar's fictional take on Miami.

First Published Date: 13 Oct, 19:31 IST

First Published Date: 13 Oct, 19:31 IST
