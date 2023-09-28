Icon
Home Gaming News India Pursues Gaming, Insurance Firms Over Alleged Tax Evasion

India Pursues Gaming, Insurance Firms Over Alleged Tax Evasion

Indian authorities sent a $208 million tax demand to a private insurer, the latest in a growing list of firms slapped with similar notices as the government intensifies its crackdown on alleged evasion.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 28 2023, 16:24 IST
Icon
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. received the notice for alleged non-payment of goods and services tax.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. received the notice for alleged non-payment of goods and services tax. (Pixabay)
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. received the notice for alleged non-payment of goods and services tax.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. received the notice for alleged non-payment of goods and services tax. (Pixabay)

Indian authorities sent a $208 million tax demand to a private insurer, the latest in a growing list of firms slapped with similar notices as the government intensifies its crackdown on alleged evasion.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. received the notice for alleged non-payment of goods and services tax, it said in a stock exchange filing late Wednesday. Similar orders have been issued to several others, including major gaming companies, totaling more than 500 billion rupees ($6 billion).

The flurry of demands may potentially dent India's attempts to lure investment away from China and improve the entrenched perception that the South Asian country — which has a history of hounding foreign firms over retrospective and arbitrary tax charges — is a difficult place to do business.

Earlier this week, Delta Corp. was slapped a tax demand, leading to a sharp decline in its shares. Media reported that Tiger Global-backed Dream11 was also served with a notice, as was the Life Insurance Corp. of India the week before. The companies plan to appeal.

The notices sent to online gaming companies are part of the legal process, Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, chairman of the central board of indirect taxes and customs, told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday.

The allegations and demands also threaten to provoke sprawling litigation, further harming India's $20 billion online gaming industry, which is already battling the government's decision to impose a goods and service tax of 28% on the sector from next month.

Since the government decided to move ahead with the goods and services levy on online gaming and casinos, over 100 affected firms have sought changes, asking for the tax to be levied on platform fees charged by companies to users to avoid impacting volumes.

In September last year, tax authorities sought 210 billion rupees from Bengaluru-based gaming company Gameskraft Technologies Pvt. The order quashed by an Indian court and an appeal is now pending with the Supreme Court.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Sep, 16:04 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. received the notice for alleged non-payment of goods and services tax.
India Pursues Gaming, Insurance Firms Over Alleged Tax Evasion
iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon