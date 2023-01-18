Gionee Elife S5 1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Gionee Elife S5 1 Gionee Elife S5 1 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2050 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Elife S5 1 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Elife S5 1 now with free delivery.