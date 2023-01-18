 Gionee Elife S5 1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee Elife S5 1

    Gionee Elife S5 1 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2050 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    16 GB
    4.8 inches (12.19 cm)
    Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2050 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Gionee Elife S5 1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 4.8 inches (12.19 cm)
    • 2050 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2050 mAh
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • F2.4
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 5.1 mm
    • 97 grams
    • Black, Blue, Pink, White
    • 67.4 mm
    • 139.8 mm
    Display
    • 67.36 %
    • 4.8 inches (12.19 cm)
    • AMOLED
    • 306 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Gionee
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • November 25, 2014 (Official)
    • Elife S5.1
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Single SIM, GSM
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • MediaTek MT6592
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 16 GB
    Gionee Elife S5 1