Lenovo Tab M9 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab M9 LTE is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M9 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M9 LTE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 18 March 2024
LenovoTabM9LTE_Capacity_5100mAh
LenovoTabM9LTE_RAM_4GB
LenovoTabM9LTE_ScreenSize_9.0inches(22.86cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39068/heroimage/156976-v3-lenovo-tab-m9-lte-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoTabM9LTE_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39068/heroimage/156976-v3-lenovo-tab-m9-lte-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoTabM9LTE_4
Key Specs
₹11,499
9.0 inches (22.86 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v12
4 GB
344 grams
Lenovo Tab M9 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M9 LTE in India is Rs. 11,499.  This is the Lenovo Tab M9 LTE base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Frost Blue and Arctic Grey.

Lenovo Tab M9 LTE

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Frost Blue, Arctic Grey
Lenovo Tab M9 Lte Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Width

    136.7 mm

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Height

    215.4 mm

  • Weight

    344 grams

  • Colours

    Frost Blue, Arctic Grey

  • Screen Size

    9.0 inches (22.86 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1340 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    78.3 %

  • Pixel Density

    173 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Launch Date

    June 1, 2023 (Official)

  • Model

    Tab M9 LTE

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G80

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Lenovo Tab M9 Lte