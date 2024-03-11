 Lenovo Tab M9 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab M9 is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M9 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M9 now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 11 March 2024
LenovoTabM9_Capacity_5100mAh
LenovoTabM9_RAM_3GB
LenovoTabM9_ScreenSize_9.0inches(22.86cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38517/heroimage/154120-v3-lenovo-tab-m9-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoTabM9_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38517/heroimage/154120-v3-lenovo-tab-m9-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoTabM9_4
Key Specs
₹10,999
9.0 inches (22.86 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v12
3 GB
344 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Tab M9 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M9 in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab M9 base model with 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Frost Blue and Arctic Grey.

Lenovo Tab M9

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Frost Blue, Arctic Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
45% off

Lenovo Tab M9 | 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi | Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor| Color: Frost Blue

Lenovo Tab M9 | 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi | Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor| Color: Frost Blue (ZAC30025IN, Arctic Grey)
₹19,000 ₹10,500
Buy Now
39% off

Lenovo Tab M9 | 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi | Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor| Color: Frost Blue

Lenovo Tab M9 | 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi | Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor| Color: Frost Blue (ZAC30021IN, Frost Blue)
₹19,000 ₹11,499
Buy Now
8% off

Lenovo Tab M9 | 9 Inch (22.86 cm) 3 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi & 4G LTE| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor| Color: Arctic Grey

Lenovo Tab M9 | 9 Inch (22.86 cm) 3 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi & 4G LTE| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor| Color: Arctic Grey (ZAC60040IN)
₹12,999 ₹11,999
Buy Now

50% OFF
45% OFF
31% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • Colours

    Frost Blue, Arctic Grey

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Height

    215.4 mm

  • Width

    136.7 mm

  • Weight

    344 grams

  • Pixel Density

    173 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    78.3 %

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1340 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    9.0 inches (22.86 cm)

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Launch Date

    June 1, 2023 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Model

    Tab M9

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G80

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
    Lenovo Tab M9