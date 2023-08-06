 Honor Play Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor Play

Honor Play is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3750 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹19,999
64 GB
6.3 inches (16 cm)
Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
16 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
3750 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
4 GB
Honor Play Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3750 mAh
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 3750 mAh
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • F2.2
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus
  • CMOS
Design
  • 176 grams
  • Magic Night Black, Navy Blue, Ultra Violet
  • 157.9 mm
  • 74.2 mm
  • 7.4 mm
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
Display
  • 409 ppi
  • 82.98 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with notch
  • 19.5:9
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Honor
  • Play
  • Yes
  • August 6, 2018 (Official)
  • EMUI
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • Mali-G72 MP12
  • i7
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Up to 51.7 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Honor Play FAQs

What is the price of the Honor Play in India?

Honor Play price in India at 21,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 970; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3750 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Honor Play?

How many colors are available in Honor Play?

What is the Honor Play Battery Capacity?

Is Honor Play Waterproof?

    Honor Play