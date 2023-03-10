    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Avatar: The Way of Water OTT release: When, where to watch Avatar 2 online

    Avatar: The Way of Water OTT release: When, where to watch Avatar 2 online

    Missed out on Watching Avatar: The Way of Water in theaters? It is set to arrive on digital platforms on this date.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 10 2023, 18:48 IST
    OTT releases: Top 5 Weekend Binge-worthy movies – The Kashmir Files, Beast, Pushpa, more
    Gangubai Kathiawadi
    1/5 Gangubai Kathiawadi on Netflix - This biographical crime drama is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The movie is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S. Hussain Zaidi. (Pen Movies YouTube)
    The Kashmir Files
    2/5 The Kashmir Files on Zee5 - The movie released on March 11 and ever since it has been shrouded in controversies and polarized opinions. The movie portrays the story of violence against Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. With this movie, Zee5 has also become the first OTT platform to release the film with Indian sign language (ISL) interpretation. The movie debuts today! Make sure to watch it on its day one of OTT release. (Zee Studios)
    Beast movie
    3/5 Beast on Netflix - This Tamil-language action-comedy blockbuster starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles is second on our list of top 5 movies to watch this week. The Nelson directed film hit the theaters on April 13. The story revolves around an ex-RAW agent whose mission is to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. The movie was released on the OTT platform on May 11. (Sun TV YouTube)
    image caption
    4/5 Pushpa: The Rise on Amazon Prime Videos – Directed by Sukumar, this action drama film stars Allu Arjun in the leading role along with Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie, which is the first of two parts, depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. (Goldmines YouTube)
    image caption
    5/5 Kaun Pravin Tambe on Disney+ Hotstar – This biographical sports drama is based on the life of the cricketer Pravin Tambe who started his cricket career at the age of 41. Shreyas Talpade plays the titular character in this heartfelt movie. (DisneyPlus Hotstar YouTube)
    Avatar 2
    View all Images
    Avatar 2 has become the third-highest grossing film of all time. (Avatar/YouTube)

    James Cameron has yet another box office hit on his hands with Avatar 2 (Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel to 2009's Avatar, Avatar 2 has garnered worldwide praise and has dominated the big screens ever since its release in December 2022. As of now, the film has a box office collection of almost USD 2.284 billion, breaking multiple records in the process. As a result, Avatar 2 has become the highest grossing film of 2022 and the third-highest grossing film of all time.

    Avatar 2 details

    Avatar 2 is set in Pandora, six years after the events of the first film. Sam Worthington returns as Jake Sully, the former marine turned Na'vi who befriends the Na'vi after enrolling in the Avatar program and takes their side in a conflict which results in Sully leaving his human form to permanently become the Na'vi and eventually the chief of the Omatikaya.

    Apart from Sam Worthington, Avatar 2 features a stellar star cast with Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang reprising their roles. Also starring are Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis and a host of other actors.

    The film is directed by James Cameron who is acclaimed for the Terminator movies, Aliens, Rambo among other films which have been resounding commercial successes.

    Avatar 2 OTT release

    Those who missed out on the adventures of Pandora on the big screen have a chance to catch it from the comforts of their home. The official Instagram page of Avatar 2 announced that Avatar: The Way of Water will be making its way to your homes digitally and will be available for rent and purchase starting March 28 on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more.

    The film will also be making its way on Disney+ although the release date has not been declared.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 10 Mar, 18:48 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4