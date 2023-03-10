Avatar: The Way of Water OTT release: When, where to watch Avatar 2 online

James Cameron has yet another box office hit on his hands with Avatar 2 (Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel to 2009's Avatar, Avatar 2 has garnered worldwide praise and has dominated the big screens ever since its release in December 2022. As of now, the film has a box office collection of almost USD 2.284 billion, breaking multiple records in the process. As a result, Avatar 2 has become the highest grossing film of 2022 and the third-highest grossing film of all time.

Avatar 2 details

Avatar 2 is set in Pandora, six years after the events of the first film. Sam Worthington returns as Jake Sully, the former marine turned Na'vi who befriends the Na'vi after enrolling in the Avatar program and takes their side in a conflict which results in Sully leaving his human form to permanently become the Na'vi and eventually the chief of the Omatikaya.

Apart from Sam Worthington, Avatar 2 features a stellar star cast with Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang reprising their roles. Also starring are Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis and a host of other actors.

The film is directed by James Cameron who is acclaimed for the Terminator movies, Aliens, Rambo among other films which have been resounding commercial successes.

Avatar 2 OTT release

Those who missed out on the adventures of Pandora on the big screen have a chance to catch it from the comforts of their home. The official Instagram page of Avatar 2 announced that Avatar: The Way of Water will be making its way to your homes digitally and will be available for rent and purchase starting March 28 on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more.

The film will also be making its way on Disney+ although the release date has not been declared.