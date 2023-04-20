The Family Man has become a major sensation. In just two seasons, it has won over the hearts of critics and viewers alike. The first season of the show came out in 2019 and the second was released in June 2021. And ever since then, fans have been asking about the third season of the spy-thriller web series. However, there has not been much information about when fans can expect to see new episodes of the show again. But very recently, actor and lead protagonist of the show, Manoj Bajpayee, dropped a major hint on when the show can finally hit the streaming platform. So, check out when and where to watch The Family Man season 3 OTT release date.

The Family Man OTT release: The details

The Hindi-language spy-thriller web series is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., collectively known as Raj & DK. The story was also co-written by them along with Suman Kumar. Apart from being loved by viewers and critics, the series has also won multiple awards.

The story revolves around a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. While a large part of the show is about the cases he solves, it is also about how he balances this dual life while hiding his true identity from his family and juggling his responsibilities as a family man.

The show stars Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and others.

The Family Man OTT release date: When to watch

While an official date of release is yet to be announced, in a recent interview Bajpayee revealed that the shooting for the third season can begin near the end of the year 2023. As such, the show will only be available to watch somewhere around the middle of 2024.

The Family Man OTT release: Where to watch

If you have not watched the series, you can catch the first two seasons on Amazon Prime Videos where it is streaming exclusively. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to do so.