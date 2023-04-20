Home How To The Family Man season 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch the Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani web series online

The Family Man season 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch the Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani web series online

The Family Man season 3 OTT release date: This is when the third season of the Manoj Bajpayee show can be released online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 20 2023, 13:53 IST
The Family Man season 3 OTT release
The Family Man season 3 OTT release date: When and where to watch the web series starring Manoj Bajpayee. (Amazon Prime Videos)
The Family Man season 3 OTT release
The Family Man season 3 OTT release date: When and where to watch the web series starring Manoj Bajpayee. (Amazon Prime Videos)

The Family Man has become a major sensation. In just two seasons, it has won over the hearts of critics and viewers alike. The first season of the show came out in 2019 and the second was released in June 2021. And ever since then, fans have been asking about the third season of the spy-thriller web series. However, there has not been much information about when fans can expect to see new episodes of the show again. But very recently, actor and lead protagonist of the show, Manoj Bajpayee, dropped a major hint on when the show can finally hit the streaming platform. So, check out when and where to watch The Family Man season 3 OTT release date.

The Family Man OTT release: The details

The Hindi-language spy-thriller web series is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., collectively known as Raj & DK. The story was also co-written by them along with Suman Kumar. Apart from being loved by viewers and critics, the series has also won multiple awards.

The story revolves around a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. While a large part of the show is about the cases he solves, it is also about how he balances this dual life while hiding his true identity from his family and juggling his responsibilities as a family man.

The show stars Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and others.

The Family Man OTT release date: When to watch

While an official date of release is yet to be announced, in a recent interview Bajpayee revealed that the shooting for the third season can begin near the end of the year 2023. As such, the show will only be available to watch somewhere around the middle of 2024.

The Family Man OTT release: Where to watch

If you have not watched the series, you can catch the first two seasons on Amazon Prime Videos where it is streaming exclusively. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to do so.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 13:52 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets