Bambai Meri Jaan OTT release: When, where to watch web series starring Kay Kay Menon online

Kay Kay Menon-starrer web series Bambai Meri Jaan is set to land on OTT platforms.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 07 2023, 17:38 IST
Bambai Meri Jaan stars Kay Kay Menon in the lead role, amongst several other actors.

Over the past few years, there have been several Bollywood films and shows showcasing the glamour and the underworld era of Mumbai, with Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, and Sacred Games just to name a few. Now, another web series based on similar themes is set to debut soon. Named Bambai Meri Jaan, the web series stars Kay Kay Menon in one of the lead roles, who has recently been seen on several OTT shows such as Farzi, Special Ops, Special Ops 1.5, and more.

Now, another Kay Kay Menon show Bambai Meri Jaan is set to land on OTT platforms. So, if you wish to watch it online from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch Bambai Meri Jaan online.

Bambai Meri Jaan OTT release: Details

Bambai Meri Jaan is an upcoming Hindi-language web series that showcases the age-old tale of good versus evil, as father and son Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary go their separate ways in a 1960s and 70s fictionalized Bombay that is dominated by guns, gangs, and crimes. Menon plays an honest city cop named Ismail Kadri while his son Dara Kadri enters the world of crime. What follows next is a fascinating journey that is sure to keep viewers engaged on the edge of their seats during the 10 episodes.

Apart from Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary, Bambai Meri Jaan also stars Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Shujaat Saudagar, Rensil D'Silva and Shujaat Saudagar in notable roles. It is directed by Shujaat Saudagar, written by S Hussain Zaidi, and produced under the banner of Excel Media and Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Farhan Akhtar.

OTTplay reported Menon speaking about his role, “When I first read the script and about my character, Dara Kadri, I was awestruck and hesitant at the same time. The character I play in Bambai Meri Jaan is something that very few actors get an opportunity to sink their teeth into, this early in their career.”

Bambai Meri Jaan OTT release: When, where to watch online

Bambai Meri Jaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 14. Announcing the impending arrival of the web series, the official account of Amazon Prime Video India posted on X, “power and ambition comes with a cost! Who will pay the price? #BambaiMeriJaanOnPrime, new series, Sept 14”.

Therefore, viewers can start binge-watching Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video starting September 14 as long as they have a subscription to the streaming service.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 17:38 IST
