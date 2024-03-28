 HanuMan OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Teja Sajja’s movie in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada | How-to
HanuMan OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Teja Sajja’s movie in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada

HanuMan OTT release date: Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer starring mythology superhero movie is set to release in three new languages on the digital platform soon, know when and where to stream it online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 28 2024, 08:44 IST
Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of HanuMan set to hit on OTT platform on March 5. ( PrimeShow Entertainment)

Teja Sajja's latest movie, HanuMan, has been making waves since its release earlier this year. Mixing fantasy with mythology, the film introduced audiences to a new superhero. Now, after a wait of two months, the movie is finally hitting the digital space with its Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

HanuMan hit theatres on January 12, 2024, competing with other big Telugu films like Guntur Kaaram and Siandhav. Despite the tough competition, HanuMan soared high, breaking records left and right.

HanuMan OTT Release Date: Plot and Cast

Set in the village of Anjanandri, HanuMan tells the tale of Hanumanthu (played by Teja Sajja), a mischievous young boy entangled in petty crimes. The villagers suffer under the tyranny of oppressive landlords, leading the powerless Hanumanthu to stand up for them. A twist of fate involving magical berries and a plunge into the sea transforms Hanumanthu, granting him incredible powers. Now armed with formidable abilities, he returns to the village to confront the antagonist Michael (portrayed by Vinay Rai).

The film features a stellar cast, including Amritha Aiyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, and Satya. Their stellar performances, combined with captivating action sequences and stunning visual effects, promise an emotionally gripping fantasy experience.

HanuMan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online:

For those eagerly awaiting its online release, the good news is here! The Telugu version is already streaming on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium, while the Hindi dubbed version is available on JioCinema. And mark your calendars: the Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions are set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 5th. Don't miss your chance to witness the birth of a new superhero in "HanuMan"!

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 08:44 IST
