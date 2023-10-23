Icon
Chandramukhi 2 OTT release: Know when and where to watch Kangana Ranaut Tamil horror online

The horror Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 starring Kangana Ranaut in a dual role is back. If you want to watch the sequel then check out when and where to watch the film online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 23 2023, 10:39 IST
Chandramukhi 2 OTT release: Back in 2005, we saw the horror film Chandramukhi starring South Indian sensation, Rajinikanth, Now after so many years, the film is back with a sequel named Chandramukhi 2. The Tamil horror first made a theatrical release on September 28. The excitement for the second part was high due to the hype created in the first, but it somehow failed to meet viewers' expectations. However, now the film is ready to make its OTT debut and the online release date is here. Know more about the horror film here and check when, and where you can watch it online.

Chandramukhi 2 OTT release: Plot, cast, and more

The Tamil horror Chandramukhi 2 has been directed by P. Vasu and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Menon, Radhika Sarathkumar, Vadivelu, Mahima Nambiar, Srushti Dange, Rao Ramesh and others in supporting roles. The sequel has a new story and horrors that may entice viewers on how the story will unfold.

The film revolves around a rich family that stumbles into a storm of trouble that brews in their family as one of the daughters revives Chandramukhi's spirit and becomes possessed. The girl also suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The plot is similar to the first one, but it comes with a new story and climax that will keep you hooked till the end.

Chandramukhi 2 OTT release: When, where to watch online

Bharat Talkies announced the OTT release date for Chandramukhi 2 which is scheduled to make its debut on Netflix on October 26, 2023, in different Indian languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. With Kangana Ranaut making her way to South Indian films, you'll enjoy watching her in this horror drama.

Note that streaming movies and series on Netflix requires a monthly subscription. To watch Chandramukhi 2, you can opt for the Mobile plan which only costs Rs.199.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 10:39 IST
