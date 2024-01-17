Icon
Facing time management trouble? 5 easy ways to manage your time effectively via Timely app

Banish your time management troubles! Now, manage your team’s productivity and time effectiveness with an AI-powered time tracker called Timely app. Here are 5 easy ways to manage your time effectively via Timely app.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 17 2024, 15:09 IST
Timely
1/6 1. Efficient Task Management: TimeHero, an AI-powered app, streamlines task management by allowing users to create, prioritize, and organize tasks with set deadlines. This comprehensive time management platform also facilitates easy communication by enabling users to add comments, notes, and attachments to tasks. 
image caption
2/6 2. Time Tracking for Insightful Productivity: The app includes a time tracking feature, providing users with a clear understanding of how they allocate their time. This insight empowers users to identify areas for improvement and optimize their workflow.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Automated Planning with AI: Leveraging its AI capabilities, TimeHero dynamically plans and schedules tasks based on urgency and importance. It adapts instantly to changes in events, task completion, or shifting priorities, ensuring a responsive and adaptive approach to task management.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Natural Language Processing for Speedy Entries: Integrated with a natural language processing algorithm, TimeHero allows users to swiftly complete recurring tasks through quick and easy text entries. This feature enhances user efficiency, making task completion a seamless process.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Integration with Popular Tools: TimeHero enhances user convenience by seamlessly integrating with various tools such as Google Calendar, Trello, Asana, Zapier, and more. This eliminates the need to switch between different applications, providing a cohesive experience within users' preferred platforms.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Flexible Subscription Plans with Free Trial: TimeHero operates on a subscription model, offering a 7-day free trial for users to explore its capabilities. The basic plan starts at $4.60 per month, while the premium version, with advanced features, is priced at $22 per month. This affordability ensures accessibility for users seeking effective time and task management solutions.  (unsplash)
Know how the Timely app will benefit in your time management efforts. (unsplash)

In a fast-paced and multi-tasking work environment, it is not easy to keep up with projects and tasks, resulting in poor time management and decreased productivity. If you are going through the same problem, then worry not because we have found the right tool that will help you manage time smartly. Timely app is an automated time tracker which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The tool helps users to understand how they spend their time and it helps teams to stay on the same page with project tracking. Here are 5 easy ways to manage your time effectively via theTimely app.

What is Timely app?

Timely is an automated time tracking tool which enables teams to work on tasks which hold the maximum importance and stay ahead of their schedule. It effectively tracks projects and teams resulting in improved efficient time management. Its features enable users to block the time for specific tasks so they can focus on one task at a time. Additionally, the tool also offers project management features for teams to work in a collaborative environment. Users can get daily data on how much time they have spent on meetings, tasks, breaks, etc.

How does Timely benefit teams and organizations?

1. With the help of AI, timely automatically tracks users' time from the background and it tells how much time has been spent on every web tab and desktop app. Enabling users to get an in-depth understanding of how they use their time.

2. It also tracks information about how much time they have spent in documents, meetings, emails, websites, video calls, breaks, and more.

3. For organisational use, Timely app also tracks projects such as monitoring budgets, hours and activities in real-time so clients and partners can know how the teams are carrying out the project.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE Updates: Samsung to unveil flagship Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy AI, and more

4. Timely provides accurate data on the team's productivity and time management through which managers can team members can generate feedback on how they can improve.

5. For collaboration and easy accessibility, Timely can be integrated with various third-party apps such as Google Calendar, Gmail, Monday.com, Todoist, and many more.

Note that Timely is a subscription-based tool, however, it also provides a free trial for users to try out the app and see how it impacts their schedule and time management. In terms of pricing its monthly subscription starts from $9 in which 5 members can utilize its features. Its high-end version is priced at $22 per month.

