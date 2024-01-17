Facing time management trouble? 5 easy ways to manage your time effectively via Timely app

In a fast-paced and multi-tasking work environment, it is not easy to keep up with projects and tasks, resulting in poor time management and decreased productivity. If you are going through the same problem, then worry not because we have found the right tool that will help you manage time smartly. Timely app is an automated time tracker which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The tool helps users to understand how they spend their time and it helps teams to stay on the same page with project tracking. Here are 5 easy ways to manage your time effectively via theTimely app.

What is Timely app?

Timely is an automated time tracking tool which enables teams to work on tasks which hold the maximum importance and stay ahead of their schedule. It effectively tracks projects and teams resulting in improved efficient time management. Its features enable users to block the time for specific tasks so they can focus on one task at a time. Additionally, the tool also offers project management features for teams to work in a collaborative environment. Users can get daily data on how much time they have spent on meetings, tasks, breaks, etc.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How does Timely benefit teams and organizations?

1. With the help of AI, timely automatically tracks users' time from the background and it tells how much time has been spent on every web tab and desktop app. Enabling users to get an in-depth understanding of how they use their time.

2. It also tracks information about how much time they have spent in documents, meetings, emails, websites, video calls, breaks, and more.

3. For organisational use, Timely app also tracks projects such as monitoring budgets, hours and activities in real-time so clients and partners can know how the teams are carrying out the project.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE Updates: Samsung to unveil flagship Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy AI, and more

4. Timely provides accurate data on the team's productivity and time management through which managers can team members can generate feedback on how they can improve.

5. For collaboration and easy accessibility, Timely can be integrated with various third-party apps such as Google Calendar, Gmail, Monday.com, Todoist, and many more.

Note that Timely is a subscription-based tool, however, it also provides a free trial for users to try out the app and see how it impacts their schedule and time management. In terms of pricing its monthly subscription starts from $9 in which 5 members can utilize its features. Its high-end version is priced at $22 per month.

Also read the top stories:

Apple vs Epic Games! The CEO of Fortnite-maker Epic Games said Tuesday the company's court battle to open up Apple's iPhone to alternative app stores was lost after the US Supreme Court declined to hear the case Know what happened here.

AI Fallout on Financial World! Large language models, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, are threatening to disrupt most areas of life and work. Financial trading is no exception. Dive in here.

Opportunity for Facebook Co-founder? The new $3,500 Apple Vision Pro headset is generating a rising tide of interest in the metaverse. How can Mark Zuckerberg capitalize? Fitness. Jump in here.