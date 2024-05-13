 OnePlus 11R vs Moto Edge 50 Pro specs comparison: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 40,000? | Mobile News

OnePlus 11R vs Moto Edge 50 Pro specs comparison: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 40,000?

Deciding between OnePlus 11R and Moto Edge 50 Pro? We compare prices, specs, and features to help you pick the best fit!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 13 2024, 12:09 IST
Choosing between OnePlus 11R and Moto Edge 50 Pro? Let's compare these smartphones to help you decide. (Amazon, Flipkart)

In the bustling smartphone market, Motorola recently unveiled its Moto Edge 50 Pro in India, offering a compelling package of features at an attractive price point. Priced around 40,000, it's a strong contender against the OnePlus 11R, which despite being a year old, still holds its ground in the market. If you're eyeing a smartphone under 40K, deciding between these two options can be tough. Let's break down the comparison to help you make the right choice.

OnePlus 11R vs Moto Edge 50 Pro: Pricing

The OnePlus 11R starts at Rs. 35999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the Moto Edge 50 Pro is priced at Rs. 31999, making it Rs. 4000 cheaper. For those eyeing more storage without breaking the bank, the Moto Edge 50 Pro might be the go-to choice.

OnePlus 11R vs Moto Edge 50 Pro: Specs Comparison

 

OnePlus 11R Specs:

B0BSNP46QP-1

The OnePlus 11R sports a premium build akin to the OnePlus 11, featuring a sandstone-like matte finish. Its 6.74-inch Super Fluid AMOLED panel offers FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a brightness of 1,450 nits. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, it ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks.

Its camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera, with a 16MP front camera. With a 5,000 mAh battery supporting Super VOOC charging via USB Type-C, it ensures reliable battery life.

Moto Edge 50 Pro Specs:

The Moto Edge 50 Pro runs on Android 14-based Hello UI and promises three OS upgrades and four years of security updates. Its standout features include a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, reaching 2,000 nits peak brightness with HDR10+ support. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Its camera setup comprises a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS. The front camera boasts a 50MP sensor with quad-pixel technology and autofocus. It's IP68-rated for dust and splash resistance and packs a 4,500mAh battery supporting up to 125W wired and 50W wireless Turbo charging.

In short, Both phones have their strengths, however if you prioritise performance and battery life, the OnePlus 11R is a solid choice. However, if you're after a more budget-friendly option with comparable features, the Moto Edge 50 Pro could be the one for you. Keep in mind availability when making your decision.

First Published Date: 13 May, 12:09 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets