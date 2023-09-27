Icon
Quordle 611 answer for September 27: Simple solutions! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 611 answer for September 27: Left scratching your head while solving today’s Quordle? Check out the hints, clues, and answers.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 06:18 IST
Quordle 611 answer for September 27: Find your way using these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions as the going will be tough.
Quordle 611 answer for September 27: Find your way using these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions as the going will be tough. (Quordle)

Quordle 611 answer for September 27: Solving Quordle can take you through a myriad of feelings, from confusion, and rage to elation. So, buckle up as the trip is going to be tricky for most people. It not only requires a good grasp of the vocabulary but also a calm mind. While playing the guessing game proves to be a good tactic for most puzzles, it isn't the case with Quordle as there are only a limited number of tries that players can make. Unlike crosswords, there are no hints either which players can take advantage of, making the puzzle even more difficult to solve.

But fear not! We're here for assistance. Check out Qurodle 611 hints, and clues here. Also, scroll down to the end to find the answers.

Quordle 611 hints for September 27

This time around, all the words have vowels in them, so beginning your puzzle with some vowel-enriched words won't be a bad idea. There is a repetition of letters but only in one of the words. The letter arrangement is also pretty typical. So, all you need is a good letter elimination strategy.

Quordle 611 clues for September 27

1. Today's words begin with S, P, S, and S.

2. The words end with Y, H, R, and P.

3. Word 1 clue - expressing in a bold or spirited manner.

4. Word 2 clue - a round stone fruit with juicy yellow flesh and downy pinkish-yellow skin.

5. Word 3 clue - completely confident that one is right.

6. Word 4 clue - removing one's clothes.

Those were your clues. Now go on and get all the answers for today's Quordle 611. However, if you're stuck at the last four attempts and can't afford a wrong guess, then scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 611 answer for September 27

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

SAUCY

PEACH

SURER

STRIP

We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more clues.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 06:16 IST
