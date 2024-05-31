iPhone 16 Pro leaks hint at larger camera sensors and bigger display ahead of September launch

The highly anticipated iPhone 16 Pro is set to hit the market in just three months, assuming Apple adheres to its traditional September release timeline for new products. Speculation has been swirling regarding potential upgrades, with recent leaks hinting at a slightly larger display compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro. Adding fuel to the rumour mill, leaked images purportedly showcasing iPhone 16 Pro cases suggest significant changes to the device's camera setup.

Leaked Images Showcase Promising Changes

Shared on X by leaker Majin Bu, the alleged iPhone 16 Pro cases have caused a stir, particularly due to their enlarged camera module. Featuring five MagSafe charging cases in transparent and black hues, accented with white, purple, and blue borders, these images highlight a substantial cutout for the iPhone 16 Pro's camera setup. This hints at the possibility of larger sensors compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, with the camera island nearly touching the MagSafe ring, a departure from the layout of its predecessor.

Anticipated Features and Colour Variants

Aligning with earlier speculations, these leaks fuel discussions about potential adjustments to the iPhone 16 Pro's camera placement, with some suggesting a resemblance to an electric razor in design. Amidst the buzz surrounding these leaks, speculation abounds regarding what other changes may be in store for the iPhone 16 Pro's camera features.

Reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro may boast a larger 6.3-inch display, a notable increase from the 6.1-inch screen found on the iPhone 15 Pro. In terms of camera enhancements, rumours point to the introduction of a new 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Notably, Apple may be retiring the iPhone 15 Pro's 12MP ultra-wide sensor in favour of the higher resolution 48MP unit.

Further adding to the intrigue, whispers of a new 'Capture Button' feature have emerged, serving as a shortcut for various camera functions like zooming, accessible through gestures. Distinguished from the Action Button introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models, this new addition aims to enhance user experience with streamlined camera controls. Additionally, Apple is rumoured to offer the iPhone 16 Pro in Desert Yellow / Desert Titanium and Cement Gray / Titanium Gray colour variants, adding another layer of anticipation to the upcoming release.