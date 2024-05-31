OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant launching on June 6 in India- Details

OpnePlus has been teasing a new colour variant for its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone for the past few days. Now, the company has finally announced the launch date for the OnePlus 12 Glacial White, the third limited-edition colour variant in India. Currently, the smartphone has only two colour options available in India: Flowy Emerald and Silky Black. The new addition in colour variant will allow users to buy the device based on their style and aesthetic preferences.

OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant

OnePlus finally revealed the launch date for the new OnePlus 12 colour variant called Glacial White. The colour will debut on June 6 in India. This will be the third limited edition of the OnePlus 12 which will be available next week. However, a similar colour variant is also available in China. The new variant will retain similar specifications and features as the other two colour variants.

The OnePlus 12 was announced at a starting price of Rs.64,999 and the new colourway is expected to be priced the same due to similar hardware. Know more about what the OnePlus 12 Glacial White colourway has in store for the users.

OnePlus 12 Glacial white specs

The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a 4500 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

For photography, the OnePlus 12 features a Hasselblad powered triple rear camera system which consists of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 32MP selfie camera. It runs on OnePlus's own OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 to provide users with a hassle-free user experience.

