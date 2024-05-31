 OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant launching on June 6 in India- Details | Mobile News

OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant launching on June 6 in India- Details

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant will debut in India on June 6, joining the other two options: Flowy Emerald and Silky Black. Know more about what's coming.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 31 2024, 14:47 IST
Icon
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant launching on June 6 in India- Details
1/6 1. OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India: The latest flagship, OnePlus 12, is now available in India. In fact, both variants are on sale now and are accessible through various channels like OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and offline partner stores.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/6 2. Features: The OnePlus 12 boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, Trinity Engine, 16GB RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM, ensuring a fast and smooth experience. The CPU-Vitalization technology enhances hardware-software synergy for exceptional performance.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 3. Design and Display: With a modern and elegant design, the phone features a new 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, promising a visually stunning experience.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 4. Charging: The OnePlus 12 supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, providing users with a seamless charging experience.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 5. Pricing and Variants: Available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black, the OnePlus 12 offers two configurations - 12/256GB priced at INR 64,999 and 16/512GB priced at INR 69,999.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 6. OnePlus Easy Upgrades Program: Introducing an Easy Upgrades program, customers can own the OnePlus 12 by paying only 65% of the price with 24 months of No-cost EMI, ensuring accessibility and ease of upgrading to future OnePlus flagships.   (Amazon)
OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant launching on June 6 in India- Details
icon View all Images
OnePlus 12 is coming in a new colour variant called Glacial White. (OnePlus)

OpnePlus has been teasing a new colour variant for its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone for the past few days. Now, the company has finally announced the launch date for the OnePlus 12 Glacial White, the third limited-edition colour variant in India. Currently, the smartphone has only two colour options available in India: Flowy Emerald and Silky Black. The new addition in colour variant will allow users to buy the device based on their style and aesthetic preferences. 

Also read: OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming

Buy Now
More about OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy now
See full Specifications

OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant

OnePlus finally revealed the launch date for the new OnePlus 12 colour variant called Glacial White. The colour will debut on June 6 in India. This will be the third limited edition of the OnePlus 12 which will be available next week. However, a similar colour variant is also available in China. The new variant will retain similar specifications and features as the other two colour variants. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: OnePlus Ace 3 Pro: 100W Charging, 6,100mAh battery and other specs leaked ahead of launch

The OnePlus 12 was announced at a starting price of Rs.64,999 and the new colourway is expected to be priced the same due to similar hardware. Know more about what the OnePlus 12 Glacial White colourway has in store for the users. 

OnePlus 12 Glacial white specs

The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a 4500 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. 

Also read: OnePlus Open 2 to launch in early 2025 with improved foldable display- Report

For photography, the OnePlus 12 features a Hasselblad powered triple rear camera system which consists of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 32MP selfie camera. It runs on OnePlus's own OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 to provide users with a hassle-free user experience.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 May, 14:47 IST
Tags:
Trending:
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant launching on June 6 in India- Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement
GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch
GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field

GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field
GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City

GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City: Rockstar Games playlist buzz builds excitementUntitled Story

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets