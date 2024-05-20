iPhone 16 Pro to introduce Rose Titanium colour, replacing blue- All details

Apple fans are in for a treat with the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, which is set to introduce a stunning new rose titanium colour, replacing the current blue titanium option. This change is part of Apple's refreshed colour lineup for the iPhone 16 series, as revealed by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

New Color Lineup

According to Kuo's latest tweet, the iPhone 16 Pro series will be available in four colours: black, white/silver, rose, and natural titanium. These elegant choices are expected to appeal to a wide range of users looking for both style and sophistication in their devices, reported9to5mac.

For the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models, the colour options will include black, white, green, pink, and blue. Interestingly, earlier rumours suggested the possibility of a purple iPhone 16, but Kuo did not confirm this in his recent update.

Design and Features

The iPhone 16 lineup is anticipated to be officially unveiled in the fall, most likely at Apple's traditional September media event. While the design of the new phones will largely resemble that of the iPhone 15 series, there are a few notable changes. The Pro models will feature slightly larger screen sizes, offering users an enhanced viewing experience.

Additionally, the dual-camera module on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is expected to shift from a diagonal layout to a straight "traffic light" arrangement. This subtle change in design is aimed at improving the aesthetic appeal and functionality of the camera system.

Innovative Capture Button

One of the most exciting new features expected in the iPhone 16 Pro is the addition of a Capture Button. This button is designed to enhance the user experience when taking photos and videos. It will be capacitive, meaning it responds to varying levels of force pressure. For instance, a half-force press will allow users to focus the camera in the viewfinder, while a full press will take the photo. This feature mimics the behaviour of traditional cameras, making it easier for users to capture perfect shots.

