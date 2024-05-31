Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro launched: Check price, specs, features and more
Vivo introduces the S19 and S19 Pro smartphones in China, featuring 50MP cameras, 80W fast charging, and Android 14-based OriginOS 4. Check out their specifications and pricing.
Vivo has unveiled its latest offerings, the Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro, in China. Boasting 50MP rear and selfie cameras, alongside 80W fast charging, these smartphones come equipped with Android 14-based OriginOS 4. Following the Vivo S18 lineup introduced in December 2023, these models aim to succeed their predecessors.
Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro Price
Pricing for the Vivo S19 starts at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 28800) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, going up to CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 38000) for the 16GB + 512GB option. Meanwhile, the Vivo S19 Pro commences at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 38000) for the 8GB + 256GB version, reaching CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 46,100) for the top-tier 16GB + 512GB variant.
mobile to buy?
Available via the Vivo China e-store, the Vivo S19 offers colour choices including Misty Blue, Peach Blossom Fan, and Pine Smoke Ink, while the Pro model comes in Misty Blue, Sword Shadow Gray, and Thousands of Green Mountains.
Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro: Specs and Features
Both devices feature 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC for the base model and a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset for the Pro version, they run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 out-of-the-box.
In terms of cameras, the Vivo S19 sports a 50MP OmniVision OV50E primary sensor, while the Pro model boasts a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary rear sensor, alongside 8MP ultra-wide-angle lenses. Additionally, the Vivo S19 Pro features a 50MP telephoto shooter. Both devices house 50MP front camera sensors.
With support for 80W fast charging, the Vivo S19 packs a 6,000mAh battery, while the Pro variant contains a 5,500mAh cell. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC.
