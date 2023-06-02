Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 2: FREE diamond vouchers, bundles, pets and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 2: It can sometimes be a frustrating experience to not win any games in a while. At times like these, it is always important to take a break from the game and not let the frustration seep in. Luckily, you can get yourself a break while playing the game itself. With the different game modes, you can always find something fun to do. Whether these are strategic squad games or the ones where you go on a killing spree, they all work the same to give you a breather and help you calm down. And then, you can claim these redeem codes to get yourself a nice-looking costume before you get back to the grind. Know how to claim them below.

But before we get into the nitty-gritty of redeem codes, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has posted some exciting news. The tweet said, “Introducing the new Duo Active Skills mode! Choose your favorite character combo and dominate the competition in Clash Squad. Team up, strategize, and show off your skills to emerge victorious”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 2

The redeem codes in Free Fire are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the community. These codes, packed in a 12-digit unique alphanumeric structure, contain in-game items ranging from skins for glue walls, backpacks, parachutes, and loot crates as well as costumes, grenade animations, emotes, and even diamonds and premium bundles. To claim them, one only has to submit the codes to the redemption website.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim but a single code can only be claimed once by a player. Further, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours, so players should try to claim them as soon as they can.

Today's redeem codes can be found below:

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P B3G7A22TWDR7X 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 3IBBMSL7AK8G X99TK56XDJ4X 8F3QZKNTLWBZ WEYVGQC3CT8Q FF7MUY4ME6SC GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 2: How to grab rewards

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.