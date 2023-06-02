Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 2: FREE diamond vouchers, bundles, pets and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 2: FREE diamond vouchers, bundles, pets and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 2: These codes are active for a limited time. Do not miss out on them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 08:26 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 2: Get free rewards today by visiting Garena Free Fire redemption website. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 2: It can sometimes be a frustrating experience to not win any games in a while. At times like these, it is always important to take a break from the game and not let the frustration seep in. Luckily, you can get yourself a break while playing the game itself. With the different game modes, you can always find something fun to do. Whether these are strategic squad games or the ones where you go on a killing spree, they all work the same to give you a breather and help you calm down. And then, you can claim these redeem codes to get yourself a nice-looking costume before you get back to the grind. Know how to claim them below.

But before we get into the nitty-gritty of redeem codes, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has posted some exciting news. The tweet said, “Introducing the new Duo Active Skills mode! Choose your favorite character combo and dominate the competition in Clash Squad. Team up, strategize, and show off your skills to emerge victorious”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 2

The redeem codes in Free Fire are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the community. These codes, packed in a 12-digit unique alphanumeric structure, contain in-game items ranging from skins for glue walls, backpacks, parachutes, and loot crates as well as costumes, grenade animations, emotes, and even diamonds and premium bundles. To claim them, one only has to submit the codes to the redemption website.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim but a single code can only be claimed once by a player. Further, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours, so players should try to claim them as soon as they can.

Today's redeem codes can be found below:

  1. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  2. B3G7A22TWDR7X
  3. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  4. 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  5. X99TK56XDJ4X
  6. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  7. WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  8. FF7MUY4ME6SC
  9. GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 2: How to grab rewards

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 08:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets