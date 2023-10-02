Icon
Quordle 616 answers for October 2: Get an easy win! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 616 answers for October 2: If you are encountering problems while solving the puzzle, then check these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions to save your winning streak.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 07:14 IST
Quordle
Quordle 616 answers for October 2: The puzzle has brought some easy words for you!
Quordle
Quordle 616 answers for October 2: The puzzle has brought some easy words for you! (HT Tech)

Quordle 616 answers for October 2: Got Monday blues? Don't fret! Today's Quordle 616 shouldn't be a problem. The answers to the puzzle are extremely easy to guess. However, players are still advised to have a calm mind while solving Quordle and should exercise caution before making blind guesses as it can lead you to losing your winning streak. So, if you encounter any difficulties along the way, we suggest refraining from spoiling your attempts. Instead, refer to the Quordle hints and clues provided below. Moreover, we have included the answers to today's puzzle at the bottom to make sure you save your winning streak.

Quordle 616 hints for October 2

One thing that can make today's Quordle a head-scratcher is the repetition of letters. Not only do three out of the four answers have repeated letters, but none of the letters are placed together! These can significantly hinder your intent to solve the puzzle with minimal attempts. In fact, it may consume nearly all nine attempts!

Fortunately, these words won't seem unfamiliar to you, but solving them could pose a challenge. Begin by concentrating on simpler words to save your attempts. However, to make sure you don't lose, just check the clues below.

Quordle 616 clues for October 2

1. Today's words begin with the letters G, F, L, and O.

2. The words end with the letters A, A, L, and N,

3. Word 1 clue - a round, tropical fruit.

4. Word 2 clue - the plants of a particular region or habitat.

5. Word 3 clue - relating to law.

6. Word 4 clue - a swollen edible bulb used as a vegetable that has a pungent smell.

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If not, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 616 answers for October 2

SPOILER ALERT! If you are still trying to figure out the answers to today's puzzle, then do not read further.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

GUAVA

FLORA

LEGAL

ONION

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 07:13 IST
