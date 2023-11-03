Icon
Quordle 648 answer for November 3: Difficult to solve! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 648 answer for November 3: Don’t just make random guesses. Solve the puzzle with a strategy using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
Nov 03 2023
Quordle 648
Quordle 648 answer for November 3: Make sure to check these Quordle hints and clues to stay ahead of the game. (HT Tech)
Quordle 648
Quordle 648 answer for November 3

Quordle 648 answer for November 3: It is quite rare when you can use ‘easy' and Quordle in the same sentence. The game is known for being ‘4 times as tough as Wordle' and that's what people expect from it. But surprisingly, today's puzzle is without any major tricks. While we won't say that everyone will get the answer today, we can at least reassure you that the words in today's Quordle will be familiar to everyone. However, this is where you need to be alert. Easier words mean that you will find out a majority of the letters early on in the game. And once you do, you will be spoiled for choices to guess the words. It is easy to fall into the trap of guessing unnecessarily and ruining your chances of winning. So, play it safe and check our Quordle hints and clues. And if they are not enough, check the solutions at the bottom.

Quordle 648 hints for November 3

As we mentioned above, the words today are more on the easier side of things. To be completely fair, there are two words with repeated letters, but it will not be that difficult to figure out due to how common the words themselves are. Plus, there are no uncommon letters which makes the task easier for you. Just check the clues below and you should be able to solve it in a jiffy.

Quordle 648 clues for November 3

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, R, B, and S.

2. The words end with the letters Y, R, F, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - a small motor vehicle, typically with an open top

4. Word 2 clue - ready for something or in a suitable state for something

5. Word 3 clue - a false threat or claim intended to deter or deceive someone

4. Word 4 clue - a small creature with a soft, wet body and a round shell

That's all. We hope these clues helped you reach a little closer to your final answer. If not, scroll down and check the answer to today's Quordle below.

Quordle 648 answer for November 3

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BUGGY

2. RIPER

3. BLUFF

4. SNAIL

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily and did not face any confusion. Do check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

