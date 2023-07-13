Thandatti OTT release: When, where to watch Pasupathy-starrer comedy film online

Thandatti, the latest comedy-thriller film starring seasoned actor Pasupathy will be making its OTT debut soon. The film made its theatrical debut on June 23, 2023, and in less than a month, it has been made official that it will be arriving on OTT platforms later this month. Speaking about his upcoming film, Pasupathy said, “I instantly like it as soon as I heard the narration. I hadn't heard a story like this in a long time. It was very cute.” Thandatti is written and directed by Ram Sangaiah and produced by S. Lakshman Kumar.

Now, the film is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Know when, and where you can watch Thandatti online.

Thandatti OTT release: Details

Set in a village backdrop, Thandatti is a Tamil-language comedy-thriller that follows the journey of a veteran police officer who gets caught up in an unusual investigation of the theft of earrings from the corpse of a respected village elder. As the story progresses, the lurking issues of the village are revealed. This comedy-thriller is sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Thandatti stars Pasupathy, Ammu Abhirami, Abhirami, Rohini, and Vivek Prasanna in notable roles.

The film's trailer was released on YouTube on June 6 and since then, it has amassed 974,000 views. The trailer has also received 16000 likes and over 280 comments. Sharing the film's poster, Amazon Prime Video India tweeted, “buckle up for a journey that defies all warnings and guarantees non-stop laughter”

Thandatti OTT release: When, where to watch online

If you want to watch Thandatti from the comfort of your home, know that it will premiere on OTT platforms on July 14. You can stream it live on Amazon Prime Video.

Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Amazon Prime Video provides monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscriptions to choose from. The best way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of Amazon Prime Video. You get Amazon Prime, Prime Video, and Amazon Music subscriptions, all combined with this plan.