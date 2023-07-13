Home How To Thandatti OTT release: When, where to watch Pasupathy-starrer comedy film online

Thandatti OTT release: When, where to watch Pasupathy-starrer comedy film online

Watch seasoned actor Pasupathy starrer Thandatti on OTT platforms soon. Know when, and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 18:51 IST
5 Tamil movies to watch on OTT
1/5 "Vimanam," an emotional drama directed by Siva Prasad Yanala, features Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhanraj, and Priyadarshi Pullikonda. The film portrays a physically challenged father who goes to great lengths to fulfill his son's dream of traveling in an aeroplane. "Vimanam" started streaming on Zee5 from June 30, 2023. (Zee5/ YouTube)
2/5 "Good Night" is a successful romantic comedy helmed by Vinayaka Chandrasekaran, starring K. Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, and Ramesh Thilak. The movie centers around a young man with a snoring issue who falls in love with a girl, causing unexpected problems for their relationship. "Good Night" was released in theatres on May 12 and will be available for streaming on Disney plus Hotstar starting July 3. (Disney Plus Hotstar/ YouTube)
3/5 "Kulasamy" is an action thriller directed by Sharavana Sakthi, starring Vimal, Tanya Hope, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Kalaiyarasan. The plot follows a young man who becomes a victim of false accusations, leading to his father's death. Seeking vengeance and clearing his name, he embarks on a mission, confronting a criminal organization in the process. The movie premiered on Tentkotta on June 30. (MRT Music/ YouTube)
4/5 Veeran" is a recent fantasy entertainer released by ARK Saravan, featuring Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Athira Raj, and Vinay Rai in key roles. The story revolves around Kumaran, a young man who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. He uses his newfound abilities to protect his people from a cunning businessman. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix from June 30. (Saregama Tamil/YouTube)
5/5 Theera Kaadhal" is a romantic drama film directed by Rohin Venkatesan. Released on Netflix on June 23rd, the movie features Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sshivada in the lead roles. The story revolves around a married man who finds himself caught between his wife and ex-lover. As the plot unfolds, the audience is left to ponder which of the two women he will go to.  (Think Music India/YouTube)
Thandatti OTT release
Thandatti will soon be available for streaming on OTT platforms. (Prince Pictures (YouTube))

Thandatti, the latest comedy-thriller film starring seasoned actor Pasupathy will be making its OTT debut soon. The film made its theatrical debut on June 23, 2023, and in less than a month, it has been made official that it will be arriving on OTT platforms later this month. Speaking about his upcoming film, Pasupathy said, “I instantly like it as soon as I heard the narration. I hadn't heard a story like this in a long time. It was very cute.” Thandatti is written and directed by Ram Sangaiah and produced by S. Lakshman Kumar.

Now, the film is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Know when, and where you can watch Thandatti online.

Thandatti OTT release: Details

Set in a village backdrop, Thandatti is a Tamil-language comedy-thriller that follows the journey of a veteran police officer who gets caught up in an unusual investigation of the theft of earrings from the corpse of a respected village elder. As the story progresses, the lurking issues of the village are revealed. This comedy-thriller is sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Thandatti stars Pasupathy, Ammu Abhirami, Abhirami, Rohini, and Vivek Prasanna in notable roles.

The film's trailer was released on YouTube on June 6 and since then, it has amassed 974,000 views. The trailer has also received 16000 likes and over 280 comments. Sharing the film's poster, Amazon Prime Video India tweeted, “buckle up for a journey that defies all warnings and guarantees non-stop laughter”

Thandatti OTT release: When, where to watch online

If you want to watch Thandatti from the comfort of your home, know that it will premiere on OTT platforms on July 14. You can stream it live on Amazon Prime Video.

Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Amazon Prime Video provides monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscriptions to choose from. The best way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of Amazon Prime Video. You get Amazon Prime, Prime Video, and Amazon Music subscriptions, all combined with this plan.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 18:50 IST
