Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device

Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022 with some glitzy new innovations in the form of the display which it called the Dynamic Island. In the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple introduced several new features and changes that empower iPhone users with premium features that can get so much done in a very short span of time. The smartphone runs on the new iOS 17, which has substantially improved performance. The device also comes with some hidden features with users mostly miss out and they are not able to use the device to its full potential. To help you find these hidden features, we have found the 5 best iPhone 14 Pro tips to help you get up-to-speed with your device in order to make your digital life easier. Check out these 5 tips below.

iPhone 14 Pro tips to customize device

Click 48-megapixel photos: Did you know you have to change the settings to use the 48MP sensor? If not then, go to Settings on your iPhone and open Camera. At the top you will find “Formats,” then go to “Apple ProRAW” Within the option you will find 48-megapixels chose the option. Now, to use the feature on the camera app, you'll see a RAW toggle, just turn it on and click picture in 48MP.

Quick Note: If you wish to write notes instantly, then the iPhone provides a Quick Note feature through which you can easily start writing on the Notes app. Open the Control Centre and locate the note page with a plus icon. Give it a tap, to instantly create a new note in the Notes app.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Screenshot shortcut: The iPhone enables you to take a screenshot with a double tap on the back side of the iPhone. Sounds right? To enable this feature, go to Settings and open Accessibility. Scroll down and choose “Back tap”, now select 'Double Tap' and then “Screenshot.” Now try out the feature to check if it's working.

Delete duplicate photos: Deleting each photo manually is a time-consuming task. To make it quick and easy go to Photos and open Albums, then scroll down and locate “Duplicates”, now you have the option to either merge or you can select images and tap on the delete button.

Use FaceID to lock private notes: Did you know you can hide notes with your FaceID? Just go to Settings and then tap on Notes, there you will find the “Password” option, click and opt for “Use Device Passcode.” Now turn on the “Use FaceID” toggle to secure your private note.

If you have not used the above features then enable them today on your iPhone 14 Pro and utilize them to make your device even more friendly and to use it to its fullest potential. These features will give you quick access to iPhone functionality and hidden features.

Notably, things will get even better! Apple is now working on bringing the new iOS 17.3 update in the coming weeks. The update is speculated to bring many new features. One standout feature is on safety and it will make your device secure from tricksters.