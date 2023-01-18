 Huawei Honor 3c Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Huawei Honor 3C

    Huawei Honor 3C is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Huawei Honor 3c Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 2300 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 139.5 mm
    • 71.4 mm
    • 9.2 mm
    • Black, White
    • 140 grams
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 69.15 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • December 26, 2013 (Official)
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Honor 3C
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Huawei
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Huawei Honor 3c FAQs

    What is the price of the Huawei Honor 3C in India?

    Huawei Honor 3C price in India at 15,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Huawei Honor 3C?

    How many colors are available in Huawei Honor 3C?

    What is the Huawei Honor 3C Battery Capacity?

    Is Huawei Honor 3C Waterproof?

    View More

    Huawei Honor 3c