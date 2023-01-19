 Huawei Y9 2019 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Huawei Y9 2019

    Huawei Y9 2019

    Huawei Y9 2019 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,990
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP + 2 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Huawei Y9 2019 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 52 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • Up to 52 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation
    • Dual
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • CMOS
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera
    Design
    • 8.0 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
    • 173 grams
    • 162.4 mm
    • 77.1 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 82.65 %
    • 396 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Yes with notch
    • 19.5:9
    General
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus
    • Y9 2019
    • Yes
    • January 17, 2019 (Official)
    • EMUI
    • Huawei
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-G51 MP4
    • 64 bit
    • HiSilicon Kirin 710
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Up to 53.1 GB
    • Yes, Up to 400 GB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Huawei Y9 2019 FAQs

    What is the price of the Huawei Y9 2019 in India?

    Huawei Y9 2019 price in India at 15,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Huawei Y9 2019?

    How many colors are available in Huawei Y9 2019?

    What is the Huawei Y9 2019 Battery Capacity?

    Is Huawei Y9 2019 Waterproof?

