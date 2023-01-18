Intex Aqua Q7n Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Q7N Pro Intex Aqua Q7N Pro is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,190 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Q7N Pro from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Q7N Pro now with free delivery.