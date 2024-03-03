 All-glass iMac? Apple’s patent change even hints at a display on the backside | Laptops-pc News
All-glass iMac? Apple’s patent change even hints at a display on the backside

Apple's latest patent change hints at a game-changing iMac with an all-glass design and a mysterious dual-sided display. Could it revolutionise gaming or collaborative workspaces? Find out here.

By: HT TECH
Mar 03 2024, 14:42 IST
All glass iMac (Apple)

Apple, known for pushing the boundaries of innovation, has reportedly made some patent changes in what may well be its iMac lineup. A report suggests an all-glass iMac design that features a unique dual-sided display! Patently Apple recently discovered intriguing changes in one of Apple's patents, hinting at the possibility of a foldable display, possibly intended for the iMac, seamlessly integrated within a single piece of glass.

The most notable addition in this update is the inclusion of a display on the back, sparking speculation about its potential applications. While the exact purpose remains a mystery, imaginative minds are already envisioning sophisticated gaming sessions or even collaborative work scenarios, according to a report by Patently Apple (via the Verge).

Patent Claims Reinforce Apple's Commitment to Innovation

Typically, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office releases numerous continuation patents from Apple each week. This time, the Glass iMac patent took centre stage, receiving 20 new patent claims, indicating a notable advancement in its development.

This Glass iMac concept represents a departure from Apple's conventional designs and has the potential to inject new life into the iMac lineup. The company's commitment to refining and updating this invention suggests a dedication to exploring innovative possibilities beyond the realm of "safe" designs.

The Glass iMac's Dual-Sided Display

Upon revisiting previous reports, additional features of the Glass iMac have come to light. One noteworthy revelation is depicted in an Apple patent showcasing the possibility of a full secondary backside display. The exact purpose of this feature remains undisclosed, prompting speculation about collaborative work environments, simultaneous usage by multiple users, or immersive gaming experiences.

Apple's decision to include this feature in the newly published patent emphasises its significance, as patent claims are typically reserved for aspects that the company seeks to protect legally. As the tech giant continues to push the boundaries of conventional computing, the all-glass iMac with its dual-sided display promises a future where innovation and user experience seamlessly converge.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 14:41 IST
