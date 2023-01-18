    Trending News

    New MacBook Pro with M2 Pro tempting? WAIT, get the 2024 M3 Pro variant, here is why

    Apple is expected to announce the 3nm based M3 chip for its Mac lineup in 2024, following the iPhone 15 launch.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 18 2023, 13:43 IST
    Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chips could launch in early 2024. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    It has been just hours since Apple revealed its refreshed Mac lineup with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The new processors promise greater gains in performance as well as power efficiency on the Mac Mini, 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, before the deliveries for these new Macs start, a new leak has already shed light on the next-gen 2024 Mac lineup, hinting about the M3 chips and the possible gains in performance as well as power efficiency.

    Based on a tip from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it is said that the M3 Pro and M3 Max powered MacBook models will likely enter production in the first half of 2023. The M3 Pro and M3 Max chips will be based on the 3nm process, which is expected to deliver a notable bump in performance and efficiency. “I expect the next new MacBook Pro models, which will adopt M3 Pro/M3 Max processors made by 3nm (likely TSMC's N3P or N3S), will go to mass production in 1H24,” says Kuo in his note.

    MacBook Pro with M3 chip to launch in 2024

    The 3nm node is expected to deliver massive improvements in performance and efficiency. Expected to be first used for the A17 Bionic chip powering the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra, the 3nm node could find its way to the M3 vanilla chip for the MacBook Air before being adapted for the Pro and Mac variants of the MacBook Pro.

    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Sadly, Kuo doesn't say anything about the aspects of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The 2023 refresh saw Apple only updating the internals and leaving the rest of the design intact from the older model. Hence, we expect the 2024 models to retain the same miniLED displays with the camera notch, the same selection of ports, and the overall same keyboard as well as trackpad.

    On the other hand, rumours suggest the inclusion of an OLED high refresh rate display on the standard MacBook Air. The design of the laptop is expected to remain unchanged but we can expect improvements in battery life.

    First Published Date: 18 Jan, 13:43 IST
