Microsoft Surface Event: Surface laptops to AI enhancements, here is what to expect today

Microsoft is gearing up for a special event in New York City today, their first in-person gathering since 2019. This exciting event begins on September 21 at 10 a.m. ET and promises to introduce some fantastic new Surface devices including Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Go 4, and Surface Laptop Go. Additionally, we can anticipate updates on Windows 11 and some AI features, including Bing Chat. While you wait for the event time to start, take a sneak peek at what's on the horizon.

Surface Studio 2

One exciting rumor surrounds the new Surface Laptop Studio 2. Leaks from the German blog WinFuture suggest that Microsoft will unveil this laptop with improved components and additional ports. The Studio 2 will retain its innovative sliding screen design and gain new ports, such as a USB-A port and microSD card reader. Under the hood, it's expected to pack a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13800H hybrid CPU and Nvidia RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 GPUs. These enhancements promise better multitasking performance and improved ray tracing support, Tom's Guide reported. Also read: Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 specs revealed ahead of launch event

Surface Go 3

The Surface Laptop Go 3 won't undergo major changes. Photos leaked by WinFuture reveal a design nearly identical to its predecessor. Expect minor spec bumps, particularly with Intel's 12th-generation CPUs, like the Intel Core i5-1235U. The display and 8GB of RAM will remain the same, resulting in a price increase, likely around $780.

Surface Go 4

Just like the Surface Laptop Go line, Surface Go tablets offer an entry-level option with a lightweight design. The Surface Go 4 is expected to maintain the Go 3's form factor while focusing on internal upgrades. A common complaint about the Go 3 was its poor battery life and subpar performance due to the Intel Core i3-10100Y processor. Microsoft may remedy this by offering two variants: Intel-based and ARM-based, similar to the Surface Pro 9. Thanks to cost-efficient ARM integration, the Surface Go 4 could potentially feature 5G connectivity and improved battery life.

Windows 11 and Microsoft Services Enhanced with AI

Beyond hardware, we anticipate Microsoft discussing enhancements coming to Windows 11 and other Microsoft services like Excel, Outlook, and Word. Expect a strong emphasis on "AI," building on Microsoft's earlier efforts like Bing with ChatGPT.

Microsoft is experimenting with chatbots powered by large language learning models (LLM) and their own data in apps and services. For instance, Windows 11 Copilot, an AI assistant you can ask for help, is being tested by early adopters in the Windows Preview Program and may receive a final release window during this event.

Microsoft is also introducing a new chip design called "Meteor Lake," featuring discrete slices of silicon for the CPU, GPU, and VPU (a specialized processing unit for AI tasks). This chip design is expected to usher in subtle but significant AI improvements in Windows laptops by the end of this year.

In short, Microsoft's Surface Event promises exciting new hardware and AI-driven advancements in their software and services. Stay tuned for more details as the event unfolds.