Icon
Home Laptops PC News Microsoft Surface Event: Surface laptops to AI enhancements, here is what to expect today

Microsoft Surface Event: Surface laptops to AI enhancements, here is what to expect today

Microsoft's eagerly anticipated Surface event is set to unveil new devices and AI-driven upgrades today. Here's a sneak peek at what's coming.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 21 2023, 15:18 IST
Icon
Now, get AI-powered content creation in Microsoft Teams with Typeface app
image caption
1/4 Bridging the Gap with Typeface's AI: Typeface produces tailored content, adapting images and copy for distinct target audiences. With easy modifications and agile workflows, users can effortlessly iterate content for diverse marketing initiatives.   (Microsoft)
image caption
2/4 Typeface integration into Microsoft Teams: Its presence within Microsoft Teams enhances collaborative productivity. Typeface Flow offers seamless access within Teams, aligning content creation with user workflows.    (Microsoft)
image caption
3/4 Optimizing Typeface for Teams: The Typeface Teams app adds exclusive functionalities. Users benefit from individual ideation within Teams, fostering personalized brainstorming experiences. Typeface's message extensions facilitate collaborative content utilization, from drafting blogs to enhancing video content.   (Microsoft)
Microsoft's Surface Event
4/4 Typeface for Teams excels in ideation and collaboration, merging generative AI's agility with the power of cohesive Teams environments.   (REUTERS)
Microsoft's Surface Event
View all Images
Microsoft's Surface Event: New devices, AI enhancements, and Windows 11 upgrades on the horizon. (Microsoft)

Microsoft is gearing up for a special event in New York City today, their first in-person gathering since 2019. This exciting event begins on September 21 at 10 a.m. ET and promises to introduce some fantastic new Surface devices including Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Go 4, and Surface Laptop Go. Additionally, we can anticipate updates on Windows 11 and some AI features, including Bing Chat. While you wait for the event time to start, take a sneak peek at what's on the horizon.

Surface Studio 2

One exciting rumor surrounds the new Surface Laptop Studio 2. Leaks from the German blog WinFuture suggest that Microsoft will unveil this laptop with improved components and additional ports. The Studio 2 will retain its innovative sliding screen design and gain new ports, such as a USB-A port and microSD card reader. Under the hood, it's expected to pack a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13800H hybrid CPU and Nvidia RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 GPUs. These enhancements promise better multitasking performance and improved ray tracing support, Tom's Guide reported. Also read: Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 specs revealed ahead of launch event

Surface Go 3

The Surface Laptop Go 3 won't undergo major changes. Photos leaked by WinFuture reveal a design nearly identical to its predecessor. Expect minor spec bumps, particularly with Intel's 12th-generation CPUs, like the Intel Core i5-1235U. The display and 8GB of RAM will remain the same, resulting in a price increase, likely around $780.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Surface Go 4

Just like the Surface Laptop Go line, Surface Go tablets offer an entry-level option with a lightweight design. The Surface Go 4 is expected to maintain the Go 3's form factor while focusing on internal upgrades. A common complaint about the Go 3 was its poor battery life and subpar performance due to the Intel Core i3-10100Y processor. Microsoft may remedy this by offering two variants: Intel-based and ARM-based, similar to the Surface Pro 9. Thanks to cost-efficient ARM integration, the Surface Go 4 could potentially feature 5G connectivity and improved battery life.

Windows 11 and Microsoft Services Enhanced with AI

Beyond hardware, we anticipate Microsoft discussing enhancements coming to Windows 11 and other Microsoft services like Excel, Outlook, and Word. Expect a strong emphasis on "AI," building on Microsoft's earlier efforts like Bing with ChatGPT.

Microsoft is experimenting with chatbots powered by large language learning models (LLM) and their own data in apps and services. For instance, Windows 11 Copilot, an AI assistant you can ask for help, is being tested by early adopters in the Windows Preview Program and may receive a final release window during this event.

Microsoft is also introducing a new chip design called "Meteor Lake," featuring discrete slices of silicon for the CPU, GPU, and VPU (a specialized processing unit for AI tasks). This chip design is expected to usher in subtle but significant AI improvements in Windows laptops by the end of this year.

In short, Microsoft's Surface Event promises exciting new hardware and AI-driven advancements in their software and services. Stay tuned for more details as the event unfolds.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Sep, 15:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon