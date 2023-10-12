Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81n300ktin) Laptop (amd Dual Core A9/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad S145 81N300KTIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad S145 81N300KTIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with AMD Dual Core A9-9425 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad S145 81N300KTIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad S145 81N300KTIN Laptop now with free delivery.