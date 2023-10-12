 Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81n300ktin) Laptop (amd Dual Core A9/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad S145 81N300KTIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with AMD Dual Core A9-9425 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad S145 81N300KTIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad S145 81N300KTIN Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 12 October 2023
Key Specs
₹25,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Dual Core A9-9425
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.85 Kg weight
Lenovo Ideapad S145 81N300KTIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad S145 81N300KTIN Laptop in India is Rs. 25,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad S145 81N300KTIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 22,990.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey.

Lenovo Ideapad S145 81n300ktin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN Display (220 nits Brightness 16:9 Aspect Ratio)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

General Information

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Weight

    1.85 Kg weight

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Model

    S145 (81N300KTIN)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    362.2 x 251.5 x 19.9 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Platinum Grey

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

Memory

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

Multimedia

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Monaural Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Dolby Audio

Networking

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Performance

  • Processor

    AMD Dual Core A9-9425

  • Clockspeed

    3.1 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon R5

Peripherals

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Ports

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

Storage

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD type

    SATA
    Lenovo Ideapad S145 81n300ktin Laptop