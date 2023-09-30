 Lenovo Tab 7 Essential Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Lenovo Tablet Lenovo Tab 7 Essential

Lenovo Tab 7 Essential

Lenovo Tab 7 Essential is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab 7 Essential from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab 7 Essential now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
LenovoTab7Essential_Capacity_3450mAh
LenovoTab7Essential_Ram_1GB
LenovoTab7Essential_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34219/heroimage/136065-v1-lenovo-tab-7-essential-tablet-large-1.jpg_LenovoTab7Essential_3
Key Specs
₹7,999
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
1 GB
254 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Tab 7 Essential Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab 7 Essential in India is Rs. 7,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab 7 Essential base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Tab 7 Essential

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
50% off

Lenovo Tab M7 (7-inch/17.78 cm, 2GB, 32 GB,Wi-fi+4G LTE), Onyx Black

Lenovo Tab M7 (7-inch/17.78 cm, 2GB, 32 GB,Wi-fi+4G LTE), Onyx Black (Tab M7-7305X)
₹14,000 ₹6,999
Buy Now
51% off

Lenovo Tab V7 PB-6505MC with 2GB RAM 16GB Storage Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa Core, Wi-Fi, 5180mAh, 6.9 inches

Lenovo Tab V7 PB-6505MC with 2GB RAM 16GB Storage Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa Core, Wi-Fi, 5180mAh, 6.9 inches (Black)
₹15,000 ₹7,349
Buy Now
39% off

Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen)| 7 Inch

Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen)| 7 Inch (17.78 cm)| 2 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM Expandable| WiFi + 4G LTE| Speaker with Dolby Audio |Color: Iron Grey (ZA9G0005IN)
₹14,000 ₹8,499
Buy Now

More from Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹22,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab 7 Essential Lenovo Tab P12 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab 7 Essential Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab 7 Essential Lenovo Tab M10 5g
45% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,500 ₹19,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab 7 Essential Lenovo Tab M9 64gb
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo Tab 7 Essential Competitors

DOMO Slate X15
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • White
₹2,990
Check Details
Lenovo Tab 7 Essential Domo Slate X15
Micromax Canvas Tab P680
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,499
Check Details
Lenovo Tab 7 Essential Micromax Canvas Tab P680
Swipe Slate Plus
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Champagne Gold
₹7,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab 7 Essential Swipe Slate Plus
Alcatel 1T 10
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Premium Black
₹8,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab 7 Essential Alcatel 1t 10

Lenovo Tab 7 Essential Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    3450 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Weight

    254 grams

  • Thickness

    8.8 mm

  • Width

    102 mm

  • Height

    194.8 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    69.63 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Tab 7 Essential

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    September 27, 2019 (Official)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.1

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lenovo Tab 7 Essential News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Lenovo Tab 7 Essential