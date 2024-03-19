 Swipe Slate 3 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। swipe Tablet
Swipe Slate 3 LTE

Swipe Slate 3 LTE is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with Quad core (2 GHz, Single core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Slate 3 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Slate 3 LTE now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
SwipeSlate3LTE_Capacity_6000mAh
SwipeSlate3LTE_RAM_3GB
Key Specs
₹9,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core (2 GHz, Single core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
6000 mAh
3 GB
₹8,999 55% OFF
Swipe Slate 3 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Swipe Slate 3 LTE in India is Rs. 9,999.  At Amazon, the Swipe Slate 3 LTE can be purchased for Rs. 8,999.  This is the Swipe Slate 3 LTE base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Glacier Blue and Space Grey. ...Read More

55% off

SWIPE Slate 3 HD IPS 10.1 INCH/25.6 cm, 2.0 Ultra Fast Wifi Octa CORE T618

SWIPE Slate 3 HD IPS 10.1 INCH/25.6 cm, 2.0 Ultra Fast Wifi Octa CORE T618 (3GB+32GB, Space Grey)
₹19,999 ₹8,999
Buy Now
Out of Stock
52% off

Swipe Slate 3 10.1 Inches Hd Ips Display Tablet With 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Processor Wi-Fi, Cellular 4G

Swipe Slate 3 10.1 Inches Hd Ips Display Tablet With 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Processor Wi-Fi, Cellular 4G (3Gb+32Gb, Glacier Blue)
₹20,999 ₹9,999
Buy Now
52% off

Swipe Slate 3 10.1 Inch HD IPS Display with 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Processor WiFi+4G

Swipe Slate 3 10.1 Inch HD IPS Display with 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Processor WiFi+4G (3GB+32GB, Space Grey)
₹20,999 ₹9,999
Buy Now
39% off

SWIPE Slate 3 HD IPS 10.1 INCH, 2.0 Ultra Fast Octa CORE T618

SWIPE Slate 3 HD IPS 10.1 INCH, 2.0 Ultra Fast Octa CORE T618 (4GB+64GB, Space Grey)
₹17,999 ₹10,999
Swipe Slate 3 Lte Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Battery

    6000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Glacier Blue, Space Grey

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    143 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1200 pixels

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    June 16, 2022 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Brand

    Swipe

  • Model

    Slate 3 LTE

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T310

  • Processor

    Quad core (2 GHz, Single core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GT7200

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Latest Tablets

    Swipe Slate 3 Lte