Lenovo Tab M10 Hd (2nd Gen) Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
LenovoTabM10HD(2ndGen)_Capacity_5000mAh
LenovoTabM10HD(2ndGen)_Ram_2GB
Key Specs
₹10,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v10 (Q)
5000 mAh
2 GB
420 grams
Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey and Platinum Grey. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen)

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Iron Grey, Platinum Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
60% off

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch(25cm), 4 GB, 64 GB, Wi-Fi+LTE), Platinum Grey with Metallic Body and Octa-core Processor
₹30,000 ₹11,998
60% off

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inches/25.6 cm, 4 GB, 64 GB, Wi-Fi Only), Platinum Grey with Metallic Body and Octa core Processor
₹25,000 ₹9,999
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen Full Specifications

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Colours

    Iron Grey, Platinum Grey

  • Weight

    420 grams

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    June 3, 2021 (Official)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Model

    Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen)

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio P22T

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
