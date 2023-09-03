 Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab K10 FHD LTE

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD LTE is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 8,740 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 7500 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab K10 FHD LTE from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab K10 FHD LTE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Key Specs
₹8,740
10.3 inches (26.16 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v11
7500 mAh
3 GB
₹8,999 59% OFF
Lenovo Tab K10 FHD LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab K10 FHD LTE in India is Rs. 8,740.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab K10 FHD LTE can be purchased for Rs. 8,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab K10 FHD LTE base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Abyss Blue. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd Lte Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7500 mAh

  • Display

    10.3" (26.16 cm)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    7500 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Colours

    Abyss Blue

  • Screen Size

    10.3 inches (26.16 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    220 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Model

    Tab K10 FHD LTE

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    October 5, 2021 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio P22T

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
