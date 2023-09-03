Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen)|10.1 Inch
Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen)|10.1 Inch (25.6 cm) |3 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM Expandable|Wi-Fi + 4G LTE |Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Color: Iron Grey (ZA6V0236IN)
The starting price for the Lenovo Tab K10 FHD LTE in India is Rs. 8,740. At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab K10 FHD LTE can be purchased for Rs. 8,999. This is the Lenovo Tab K10 FHD LTE base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Abyss Blue. ...Read More Read Less
