$100 discount on Google Pixel 6a! Check out this Early Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day, set to take place on July 11th, is just a few hours away. However, you don't have to wait if you are looking for a fantastic deal. In anticipation of a huge rush during the 2-day shopping extravaganza, Amazon has already begun offering early Prime Day deals. The company is offering discounts on various devices and services, ensuring that customers can take advantage of great savings ahead of time. If you were looking to buy Google Pixel 6a, this is your chance to grab it at a much less price. There is an amazing deal on Google Pixel 6a live right now.

Discount on Google Pixel 6a

The popular online marketplace is offering an incredible discount of $100, reducing the price of the handset to just $349. In the United States, the original retail price of the device is $449. If you're in search of a Pixel phone with a plethora of features, this is one of the lowest prices available since the launch of the Google Pixel 6a. If you missed out on previous Pixel 6a deals, now is the perfect chance to purchase the phone. However, keep in mind that this offer is only available for a limited time and exclusively in the US. Take a look at the specifications of the Google Pixel 6a below.

Google Pixel 6a features and specs

The Google Pixel 6a has secured its place among the top mid-range Android phones, boasting impressive features that rival even the most premium smartphones. Equipped with the advanced Tensor chipset, this flagship device offers excellent performance and a remarkable camera setup. Its 6.1-inch OLED display provides vibrant visuals, while the dual rear camera system (12MP+12MP) and 8MP front camera capture stunning photos and selfies.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?