    A Colourful Happy Holi Offer! Own the iPhone 12 priced at just 30999 on Flipkart

    Grab the iPhone 12 at just Rs. 30999 with an amazing Happy Holi offer on Flipkart. Check out the offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 07 2023, 11:46 IST
    In a colourful Happy Holi offer, Flipkart has rolled out discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on the iPhone 12.

    Happy Holi 2023! The festival of colours is here and it is the perfect time to strengthen your relationships! The best way to do it is by giving them thoughtful and very useful gifts that they will use daily, which will remind them constantly of you. And what better gift to give than an iPhone? Thanks to an amazing offer on Flipkart, the price of the iPhone 12 has taken a huge dip, and it can be yours for just Rs. 30999!

    The iPhone 12 is certainly worth considering for anyone in search of a high-performance smartphone without the hefty price tag. In addition to huge discounts, you can also take advantage of great exchange discounts and bank benefits. So, check out the details of this amazing iPhone 12 offer on Flipkart here.

    iPhone 12 Discount

    Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount and it could be yours for just Rs. 30999 right now with the Holi offer! Here's how.

    The 64GB variant of the is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, Flipkart has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a huge Rs. 5901 discount on the smartphone. That's not all. You can further drive down the price of iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

    iPhone 12 Exchange Offer

    Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 23000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 30999!

    However, customers should note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange availability in your area.

    iPhone 12 Bank offers

    You can also avail amazing bank offers on the iPhone 12 to make this deal even sweeter! Customers get additional Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card holders can get a 5 percent cashback. Lastly, you also get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.

    First Published Date: 07 Mar, 11:45 IST
