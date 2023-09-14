Icon

Apple iPhone 15 series: Faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports

Know what's new in this year's iPhone 15 series.

By:AP
| Updated on: Sep 14 2023, 07:37 IST
Apple iPhone 15 series gets faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports.
Apple iPhone 15 series gets faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports.
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones - iPhone 15 series - a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model. The showcase at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, comes as the company tries to reverse a mild slump that has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters. The malaise is a key reason Apple's stock price has dipped by about 10% since mid-July, dropping the company's market value below the next year's release of Apple's mixed reality headset, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will also have a spatial video option designed for viewing on that headset.

Apple is encasing the premium models in titanium that the company says is the same alloy used on some space ships.

Besides its new iPhones, Apple also announced its next generation of smartwatches — a product that made its debut nearly a decade ago. The Series 9 Apple Watch, available in stores Sept. 22, will include a new gesture control that will enable users to control alarms and answer phone calls by double snapping their thumbs with a finger.

First Published Date: 14 Sep, 07:37 IST
