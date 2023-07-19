Apple seeds release candidate iOS 16.6 beta ahead of expected public rollout

The iOS 16.6 update for iPhones might be rolled out to the public soon as Apple has now seeded the release candidate version of the iOS 16.6 beta.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 15:09 IST
Apple iOS 17 public beta out! Check India-specific features
Apple iOS
1/7 Apple has released the public beta of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, enabling users to test these platforms before their official launch. These updates bring several India-specific features, enhancing the user experience on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.  (Apple)
image caption
2/7 Language support: Bilingual Siri experience in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 allows users to interact with Siri using a mix of English and Hindi, expanding language support for various activities. (Apple)
image caption
3/7 iPhone keyboard: iOS 17 introduces transliteration keyboards for major Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, facilitating seamless communication between English and regional languages. (Pexels)
image caption
4/7 Quality of life updates in iOS 17, iPadOS, and macOS include the ability to sign into Apple ID using a phone number and an extended call history feature in the Phone app. (Pexels)
image caption
5/7 Full page screenshot in Safari: iOS 17 and iPadOS allow users to capture full-page screenshots in Safari, Mail, and Notes, with options to save them as images or PDFs. Additionally, message filtering options are available on iPad. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/7 Punjabi text with a dictionary icon: The iOS 17, iPadOS, and macOS updates feature a built-in dictionary in Punjabi, enabling users to easily access definitions of words and phrases. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 By introducing these India-specific features, Apple aims to provide a more inclusive and personalised experience for its users in India. The public beta release allows users to explore and test these new functionalities before the official launch, creating anticipation for the upcoming commercial release on these platforms later this year. (Apple)
The final developer beta version for iOS 16.6 has now been rolled out. (Unsplash)

iOS 16 is in its end-of-life cycle with Apple preparing to roll out one of the last updates. WWDC 2023 saw the Cupertino-based tech giant showcase its next big update for iPhones, the iOS 17, which will bring several “nice to have” features to iPhones. With the possibility of a release expected in the Fall along with the new iPhones, there are just a couple of months left before everyone says goodbye to iOS 16. It seems like even Apple has anticipated that and it is preparing to bring out the iOS 16.6 public version soon. How do we know? Well, the company has today seeded the Release Candidate (RC) version of the iOS 16.6 beta to registered and public developers and this hints at a possible public rollout soon.

What are Release Candidate updates?

For the unaware, the Release Candidate update is the final version of beta software that is sent out to the developers before the public rollout of the update. Apple earlier called them Golden Master build, but the term was replaced by Release Candidate, indicating that the public release version of the update is near.

The final version of the update that the public will receive tends to have the same features and improvements as the RC version. Along with RC iOS 16.6 beta, Apple has also seeded release candidate versions of iPadOS 16.6, macOS Ventura 13.5, watchOS 9.6 and tvOS 16.6 to developers.

Will there be any new features?

Since iOS 17 is on the horizon, we don't expect Apple to bring any major new features with iOS 16.6. However, the update could focus on security improvements and bug fixes for the previous iOS version.

While it is not expected to bring any new features or major changes, the iOS 16.6 public beta 4 is said to focus on security improvements and bug fixes for the previous iOS version. Although we hope Apple finally brings a fix for the battery and heating issues that have plagued iPhones since the first release of iOS 16, with its life cycle coming to an end, it is unlikely.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 12:37 IST
