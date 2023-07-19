Apple seeds release candidate iOS 16.6 beta ahead of expected public rollout

iOS 16 is in its end-of-life cycle with Apple preparing to roll out one of the last updates. WWDC 2023 saw the Cupertino-based tech giant showcase its next big update for iPhones, the iOS 17, which will bring several “nice to have” features to iPhones. With the possibility of a release expected in the Fall along with the new iPhones, there are just a couple of months left before everyone says goodbye to iOS 16. It seems like even Apple has anticipated that and it is preparing to bring out the iOS 16.6 public version soon. How do we know? Well, the company has today seeded the Release Candidate (RC) version of the iOS 16.6 beta to registered and public developers and this hints at a possible public rollout soon.

What are Release Candidate updates?

For the unaware, the Release Candidate update is the final version of beta software that is sent out to the developers before the public rollout of the update. Apple earlier called them Golden Master build, but the term was replaced by Release Candidate, indicating that the public release version of the update is near.

The final version of the update that the public will receive tends to have the same features and improvements as the RC version. Along with RC iOS 16.6 beta, Apple has also seeded release candidate versions of iPadOS 16.6, macOS Ventura 13.5, watchOS 9.6 and tvOS 16.6 to developers.

Will there be any new features?

Since iOS 17 is on the horizon, we don't expect Apple to bring any major new features with iOS 16.6. However, the update could focus on security improvements and bug fixes for the previous iOS version.

