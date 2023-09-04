As iPhone 15 launch nears, grab iPhone 12 with a huge price cut!

Buyers can avail substantial discounts on the iPhone 12, which might only be available for purchase for a limited time! Grab it before the iPhone 15 launches.

Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 14:18 IST
iPhone 15 launch: Bigger and better cameras - what to expect from the upcoming flagship
iPhone 15
1/5 The iPhone 15 is almost here, and there's a lot of buzz about what it might bring. Some say it could have some really cool features like solid buttons and faster charging with USB-C. But one thing people are really excited about is the camera. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 The iPhone 14 Pro already has an amazing camera. It can take pictures that look like they were snapped by a professional photographer or from a DSLR. So, what could Apple do to make the iPhone 15 camera even better? Well, here's what the rumours are saying. Remember, these are just rumours, and we won't know for sure until Apple tells us, probably during the iPhone launch event on September 12. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Big Camera Changes for iPhone 15: With the last iPhone, the iPhone 14, Apple did not change the camera too much from the iPhone 13. But now, one of the most exciting whispers comes from industry analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), who says that the regular iPhone 15 is going to have a much better camera. Instead of a 12-megapixel camera, it might have a 48-megapixel camera. This means your photos could look much clearer, especially when you zoom in. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 New Image Sensors: Also, the new iPhone 15 might have a fancy sensor that can capture more light. Why is that important? Well, when a camera can catch more light, it can take better pictures. It's cool that Apple is putting this new technology in the regular iPhone 15, not just the fancier Pro models. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 These new camera sensors might be bigger than the ones in the last regular iPhone, the iPhone 14. So, you get a big upgrade without having to go for the fanciest, most expensive phone. That's good news for people who love taking pictures! (Apple)
iPhone 12
View all Images
iPhone 12 features an OLED display, dual camera system, and 5G. (HT Tech)

Every year Apple unveils its latest iPhone series and discontinues a handful of previous models. Last year, the Cupertino-based tech giant not only discontinued the iPhone 13 Pro models and older devices but also the iPhone 13 Mini, replacing it with a new iPhone 14 Plus. The trend is set to continue this year with danger looming over the iPhone 12 as the iPhone 15 launch nears. As such, buyers can nab heavy discounts on this smartphone right now and get it at a highly reduced price.

Why should you buy the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 is one of the most value-for-money iPhones you can buy right now. It offers a good balance of strong performance, great cameras, and long battery life - all of which are essential in a smartphone. It is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic processor which is currently only a generation behind the standard iPhone 14. Moreover, it is not only expected to get the iOS 17 update, but a couple of future updates too, making it secure for years. The iPhone 12 also benefits from 5G capabilities. Therefore, it is one of the best entry points if you're looking to enter the Apple ecosystem.

iPhone 12 discount

The base 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 usually retails at Rs. 59900 on Amazon. However, buyers can avail substantial discounts on it right now. Amazon is offering a 13 percent initial discount on the iPhone 12 which amounts to Rs. 7910. After this discount, its price drops to Rs. 51990.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apart from this, buyers can also take advantage of other offers such as exchange deals and bank offers on the iPhone 12 to drive its price further down.

Other offers

Amazon is also offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 32700 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the PIN Code to check the availability of the exchange offer in your area.

B08L5TGWD1-1

Moving on to bank offers, buyers can avail a flat Rs. 2000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card transactions. You can also take advantage of the no-cost EMI option that lets you pay a nominal amount as the down payment and the rest in instalments, without any added interest.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 14:09 IST
