    Best smartphones to gift under 20000 on Women's Day: iQOO Z6 Lite, Samsung Galaxy F23 and more

    Celebrate Women's Day by gifting the women in your life a new smartphone. Check out the best smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000 amongst the likes of iQOO Z6 Lite, Samsung Galaxy F23, Realme 10 Pro and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 08 2023, 11:13 IST
    iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
    Gift a new smartphone to the women in your life this Women's Day. (HT Tech )

    As we celebrate Women's Day, let's take a moment to express our gratitude towards the most important women in our lives. Although we cannot put a price on the unconditional love and support that we receive from our mothers, sisters, wives and other women in our lives, it is important to acknowledge their impact in meaningful ways. A thoughtful gesture could be to surprise them with a new smartphone, and you don't have to break the bank to do so. Even on a tight budget, you can easily find a fantastic smartphone with amazing features for under Rs. 20000.

    1. iQOO Z6 Lite - The iQOO Z6 5G is an excellent smartphone which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It features a 6.58-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. There is a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP eye autofocus primary camera. In terms of battery, the iQOO Z6 5G has a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
    6.58 inches FHD+ Display
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
    50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
    5000 mAh Battery
    B07WJV6P1R

    2. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G - Samsung is one of the best smartphones in the market so it isn't a surprise that they have excellent 5G smartphones even in the sub-20K segment. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. You get an excellent triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera and massive 5000mAh battery.

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
    6.6 inches Full HD+ Display
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor
    50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
    5000 mAh Battery
    B0B1F6TQ5Q

    3. Realme 10 Pro 5G - The Realme 10 Pro 5G is the one of the best additions to the 10 Pro series, featuring a premium 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor, and a 108 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP macro lens. It houses a massive 5000mAh battery.

    Realme 10 Pro 5G
    6.72 inches Full HD+ Display
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor
    108MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
    5000mAh Battery
    B0BQ6RQ1DC

    4. Motorola G62 5G – Motorola has marked its return to the Indian smartphone market with a range of great budget smartphones. The Motorola G62 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM. You get a triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera. There is a 16MP front camera too for selfies.

    Motorola G62 5G
    6.55 inches Full HD+ Display
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor
    50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
    5000mAh Battery
    B0BW5N44VW

    5. Poco M4 Pro 5G – Xiaomi's Poco series was launched as a flagship-killer lineup, which has now transpired into excellent budget and mid-range smartphones. The Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor with 6GB RAM. Capture stunning images with the 64 MP primary camera in a triple camera system.

    Poco M4 Pro
    6.43 inches Full HD+ AMOLED Display 
    Mediatek Helio G96 Processor
    64MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
    5000mAh Battery
    B0B6RR8GZQ

    First Published Date: 08 Mar, 11:12 IST
