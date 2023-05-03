CONFIRMED! Google Pixel 7a launch TEASER released ahead of Google I/O; check changes

Google India has just confirmed the upcoming launch of its mid-range smartphone, the Google Pixel 7a. Here's when it could arrive.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 03 2023, 12:47 IST
Google Pixel 7a
View all Images
Google Pixel 7a is the mid-range entry into the Pixel 7 series. (Google India/Twitter)

What was rumoured for a long time has now been confirmed! Google India has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of Google Pixel 7a through a teaser. The Google I/O event is scheduled for May 10, where the tech giant is expected to reveal the Android 14. Apart from this, Google is also expected to launch the long-awaited Google Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a, the mid-range entry into the Pixel 7 series.

Now, Google India has shared a teaser on Twitter and confirmed the upcoming launch of the Pixel 7a. The tweet reveals that the “latest phone engineered by Google” is coming on May 11. This coincides with the timing of the Google I/O event which will start at 10:30PM in India on May 10.

Although Google has not hinted at any specifics of the smartphone, the new Pixel 7-like camera bump can be seen in the teaser image, hinting at a design change from last year's Pixel 6a.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 7a: Rumoured features

It has been suggested that the upcoming Pixel smartphone can again get a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to last year. But it could get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset that we saw for the first time with the Google Pixel 7 series. Additionally, it has also been rumored that Google could increase the RAM from 6GB to 8GB this year.

Leaks have hinted at a major camera overhaul, with a new 64MP primary rear shooter on the cards. Another first for the smartphone is a wireless charging capability, as per leaks. This is also something that has not been brought to this series yet. These substantial changes also hint at a price increase for the Google Pixel 7a.

Despite the launch being confirmed by Google, it should be noted that all the rumoured features are based on unconfirmed reports, and thus should be read with skepticism. The official launch on May 11 will reveal actual details about the Google Pixel 7a.

First Published Date: 03 May, 12:47 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

