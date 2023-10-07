Get great deals on iPhone 14 Pro ! Check Amazon sale discount now

Do you wish to buy an iPhone this festive season? Then, this is a great time to buy a premium smartphone as you can get various discounts and offers on e-commerce platforms. These days Amazon Great Indian Festival is going on and apart from this sale, Amazon is also offering discounts on iPhone models separately. If you are in the market to buy an iPhone 14 Pro, then you are in luck. Amazon is offering a decent discount along with an exchange offer on the iPhone 14 Pro. Check out the discount and other offers:

iPhone 14 Pro discount

If you want to invest your money smartly in buying premium products, then you must always check the discounts and offers provided by various e- commerce platforms. The original price of the iPhone 14 Pro with 256 GB storage is Rs. 139900 on Amazon. However, you can seize this opportunity to acquire this premium smartphone at a discounted rate. Amazon is currently offering an initial 7 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Pro, reducing its price to just Rs. 129900. This way you can save a substantial Rs.10000. If you want to reduce the price further, you can avail the exchange offer provided by Amazon.

Other offers

If you are an Amazon Prime Member, then there is great news for you. Along with the initial discount, you can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. To sweeten the deal further, there is an exchange offer available on Amazon of up to Rs. 50000. If you trade in your old smartphone you will get a substantial discount. Before using the exchange offer, please keep in mind that in order to make full use of the exchange offer, the old smartphone that you are trading in should be in extremely good condition as the iPhone 14 Pro is a premium model. The exchange offer will eventually depend on the evaluation system of Amazon. Also, you should also check the availability of this offer in your nearby location. In order to check if this offer is available in your region or not, you can simply enter the PIN code of your area.

iPhone 14 Pro specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro features a 15.54 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. Apple has introduced Dynamic Island in iPhone 14 Pro. It is equipped with a 48MP main camera for high-resolution photography. iPhone 14's Cinematic mode supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps. It can be an excellent purchase for photography lovers. If you're considering upgrading to a premium smartphone, seize this opportunity to grab it on Amazon before the offer ends.

