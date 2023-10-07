Get great deals on iPhone 14 Pro ! Check Amazon sale discount now

Icon

A substantial discount has been rolled during the Amazon sale 2023 on iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB variant.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 07 2023, 14:47 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
iPhone 14 Pro
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
iPhone 14 Pro
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
iPhone 14 Pro
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
iPhone 14 Pro
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
iPhone 14 Pro
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
iPhone 14 Pro
Apart from the basic discount on iPhone 14 Pro, Amazon sale is offering a potential exchange offer of up to Rs. 50000. (Amazon)

Do you wish to buy an iPhone this festive season? Then, this is a great time to buy a premium smartphone as you can get various discounts and offers on e-commerce platforms. These days Amazon Great Indian Festival is going on and apart from this sale, Amazon is also offering discounts on iPhone models separately. If you are in the market to buy an iPhone 14 Pro, then you are in luck. Amazon is offering a decent discount along with an exchange offer on the iPhone 14 Pro. Check out the discount and other offers:

iPhone 14 Pro discount

If you want to invest your money smartly in buying premium products, then you must always check the discounts and offers provided by various e- commerce platforms. The original price of the iPhone 14 Pro with 256 GB storage is Rs. 139900 on Amazon. However, you can seize this opportunity to acquire this premium smartphone at a discounted rate. Amazon is currently offering an initial 7 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Pro, reducing its price to just Rs. 129900. This way you can save a substantial Rs.10000. If you want to reduce the price further, you can avail the exchange offer provided by Amazon.

Other offers

If you are an Amazon Prime Member, then there is great news for you. Along with the initial discount, you can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. To sweeten the deal further, there is an exchange offer available on Amazon of up to Rs. 50000. If you trade in your old smartphone you will get a substantial discount. Before using the exchange offer, please keep in mind that in order to make full use of the exchange offer, the old smartphone that you are trading in should be in extremely good condition as the iPhone 14 Pro is a premium model. The exchange offer will eventually depend on the evaluation system of Amazon. Also, you should also check the availability of this offer in your nearby location. In order to check if this offer is available in your region or not, you can simply enter the PIN code of your area.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 14 Pro specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro features a 15.54 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. Apple has introduced Dynamic Island in iPhone 14 Pro. It is equipped with a 48MP main camera for high-resolution photography. iPhone 14's Cinematic mode supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps. It can be an excellent purchase for photography lovers. If you're considering upgrading to a premium smartphone, seize this opportunity to grab it on Amazon before the offer ends.

