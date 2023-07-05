Get OPPO Reno8T 5G with a whopping 23% discount

On Flipkart, customers are getting 23 percent of initial discount on purchase of Oppo Reno8T and this could be a splendid opportunity if you are planning to buy a smartphone. But before you proceed to the deal, look at the reason why you should buy the Reno 8T. The phone features 4800 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor. The smartphone also sports an amazing triple camera setup 108MP + 2MP + 2MP and a 32 MP front camera. All of this you can get for Rs.29999 instead of Rs.38999.

Not just the initial discount but Flipkart is also offering several bank discounts to cut down the price of the smartphone even more.

Bank Offers

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

You will be getting three bank offers on Flipkart which we are listing here for you.

1. You can get flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999.

2. Another offer says you can get flat Rs.4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs.50,000 and above.

3. The third bank offer is flat Rs.4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs.50,000 and above.

4. 10% off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card and EMI transaction, up to Rs.1,500 on orders of Rs.7,500 and above.

5. Customers can get extra Rs.1000 off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transaction on Net Cart Value of Rs.29,999 and above

6.You can also have 5% Cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

7. Last but not the least bank offer on this Flipkart deal is Rs. 2000 Off On Selected Bank Credit and Debit Card Transactions.

Exchange Offer

Along with bank offers, Flipkart also offers Exchange Deal which further helps you to reduce the price of the smartphone depending on the resale value of the old device you trade-in.

On Flipkart you get up to Rs. 29000 off as discount on the exchange deal.