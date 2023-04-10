Good news! iPhone 15 Pro may feature 33% thinner bezels than iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro is set to launch this year with some major upgrades that will change the iPhone flagship in a major way. One of these major improvements is likely to change the display. As per the 9to5Mac report, the iPhone 15 Pro is said to feature 33 percent thinner bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro's bezels are tipped to measure just 1.55mm. This also means the iPhone 15 Pro will be marginally smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro due to its reduced bezels and identical screen size.

To be precise, the dimensions of the iPhone 15 Pro are likely to be 70.46mm x 146.47mm with a thickness of 8.24mm, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro is slightly bigger, measuring 71.45mm x 147.46mm with a thickness of 7.84mm. Additionally, as leaked earlier, the extra curved edges are expected to enhance the phone's ergonomics and make it easier to grip, the report added. Moreover, the phone's front and back glass display a slight curvature, blending seamlessly into the titanium frame of the device.

iPhone 15 Pro leaks and rumours

Apart from the slim bezels in comparison to its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro will feature solid-state haptic and mute buttons instead of the currently featured volume buttons and mute switch. The buttons will provide haptic feedback from two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone to simulate the feeling of movement. In the camera department, rumours suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will get an all-new sensor technology.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models are also said to be getting the next upgraded A17 Bionic chipset. Plus, Apple is expected to provide USB-C ports in all the iPhone 15 series models while ditching the lightning port. Also, Apple is planning to launch a special edition Dark Red colour option for the iPhone 15 Pro.