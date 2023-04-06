Grab Samsung Galaxy A54 for just 13999! Exciting Amazon price cut is LIVE

Grab the Samsung Galaxy A54 with huge discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on Amazon. check out the offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 06 2023, 16:22 IST
Know the details of this Amazon offer on the Samsung Galaxy A54. (Samsung)

Samsung recently launched two additions in its A series in the form of Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54. The Samsung Galaxy A54 offers features such as 6.4-inch FHD+ Super-AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera as well as a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Therefore, it is a feature-loaded smartphone for those who want a near-flagship level phone without crossing the 50K barrier.

Although it is priced at a premium, Amazon is currently offering great offers on the Galaxy A54. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A54 is originally priced at Rs. 41999 on Amazon. However, it can be yours for just Rs. 13999 courtesy of Amazon's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Amazon is initially offering a 7 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy A54. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 38999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy A54.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy A54. You can get up to Rs. 25000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 to just Rs. 13999!

B0BXD3F6PC

Samsung Galaxy A54 Bank Offers

You can also avail bank offers to drive the price down even further. Customers can get a flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on ICICI Credit Card transactions. Also get 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

Amazon is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can bring home the Samsung Galaxy A54 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 16:14 IST
