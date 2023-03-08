    Trending News

    Grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 at just 39948 this Holi! Deal live on Amazon today

    You can grab the Samsung S22 with a massive discount thanks to this Amazon offer on the occasion of Holi! Check out the offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 08 2023, 12:49 IST
    Know the details of this Amazon offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22.
    Know the details of this Amazon offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

    The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a great choice for those seeking a discounted high-end smartphone that isn't an iPhone, especially with the latest Holi offer. Samsung's flagship smartphones have been competing with iPhones and have become some of the best high-end handsets that you can buy. Although the Samsung Galaxy S22 is still expensive, Amazon is currently offering a significant discount as part of the Holi celebrations. So, it's a good opportunity to get this phone at a reduced price.

    After applying all the offers, you can grab it for just Rs. 39948! Check out the offer details here.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Discount

    The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999. However, it can be yours for just Rs. 39948 thanks to Amazon's amazing offer on Holi! Here's how.

    Amazon is initially offering a huge 33 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 57998. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Exchange Offer

    Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 to just Rs. 39948!

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Bank Offers

    You can also avail bank offers to drive its price down even further. Customers can get a 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, there's an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest.

    First Published Date: 08 Mar, 12:49 IST
