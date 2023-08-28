iOS 17 release on the horizon as Apple prepares to debut iPhone 15

After months of rumours and leaks, the launch of the iPhone 15 is on the horizon. Apple's next generation of iPhones is set to debut with major upgrades to both standard and Pro models, with features such as a USB Type-C port, an action button, a titanium frame, and more. It could also mark the first time that all iPhone models feature the Dynamic Island that was reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

Around the same time as the debut of the iPhone 15 series, Apple is also expected to release the next big update for iPhones, the iOS 17, to the public. Here's what we know about the iOS 17 update.

iOS 17 release soon

In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that the Apple event is likely to be held on September 12. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be hard at work for not only the reveal of the iPhone 15 series but also for the iOS 17 release, which was initially announced at the World Wide Developers Conference on June 5.

It released the iOS 17 beta 6 to developers about 5 days ago and while no groundbreaking features were included, it brings more refinement, stability and bug fixes to iPhones that are running on iOS 17 developer beta. Apple already previewed iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 and its most notable features include Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, upgrades to AirDrop, and more.

Last year, iOS 16 saw 8 beta updates, the last of which was released on August 30, a week before the event. Since the launch event is taking place a few days further compared to 2022's Far Out event, it is possible that we could see one more iOS 17 beta update before finally being made available to the public.

Other updates

Alongside iOS 17, Apple also released the seventh beta of iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, as well as macOS 14 Sonoma beta 6. All of these updates are expected to roll out around, if not after the Apple event that is likely to be held on September 12.

Do note that the release timeline of the iPhone 15 is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Apple tends to send out invites a week before the launch event, therefore we could get a confirmation of the iPhone 15 launch date probably in the next week or so.