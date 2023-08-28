iOS 17 release on the horizon as Apple prepares to debut iPhone 15

Around the same time as the debut of the iPhone 15 series, Apple is also expected to release the next big update for iPhones, the iOS 17, to the public. Here’s what we know about the rollout of the iOS 17 update.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 07:40 IST
iOS 17 in Photos: Phone, Messages, and more iPhone apps revamped
iOS 17
1/5 Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Phone - In the Phone app, users now have the option to customize their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji, and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 Standby feature - The new Standby feature converts your iPhone into a smart display with information like time and photos available at a glance when it is placed on a nightstand or desk. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimizing system performance when the device is not in active use. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 Other notable features - With iOS17, iPhone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates. (Apple)
iOS 17
View all Images
iOS 17 is expected to roll out to the public after, if not during the Apple event. (Unsplash)

After months of rumours and leaks, the launch of the iPhone 15 is on the horizon. Apple's next generation of iPhones is set to debut with major upgrades to both standard and Pro models, with features such as a USB Type-C port, an action button, a titanium frame, and more. It could also mark the first time that all iPhone models feature the Dynamic Island that was reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

Around the same time as the debut of the iPhone 15 series, Apple is also expected to release the next big update for iPhones, the iOS 17, to the public. Here's what we know about the iOS 17 update.

iOS 17 release soon

In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that the Apple event is likely to be held on September 12. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be hard at work for not only the reveal of the iPhone 15 series but also for the iOS 17 release, which was initially announced at the World Wide Developers Conference on June 5.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It released the iOS 17 beta 6 to developers about 5 days ago and while no groundbreaking features were included, it brings more refinement, stability and bug fixes to iPhones that are running on iOS 17 developer beta. Apple already previewed iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 and its most notable features include Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, upgrades to AirDrop, and more.

Last year, iOS 16 saw 8 beta updates, the last of which was released on August 30, a week before the event. Since the launch event is taking place a few days further compared to 2022's Far Out event, it is possible that we could see one more iOS 17 beta update before finally being made available to the public.

Other updates

Alongside iOS 17, Apple also released the seventh beta of iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, as well as macOS 14 Sonoma beta 6. All of these updates are expected to roll out around, if not after the Apple event that is likely to be held on September 12.

Do note that the release timeline of the iPhone 15 is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Apple tends to send out invites a week before the launch event, therefore we could get a confirmation of the iPhone 15 launch date probably in the next week or so.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 07:40 IST
Home Mobile News iOS 17 release on the horizon as Apple prepares to debut iPhone 15
