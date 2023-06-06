WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out

iOS 17 was just announced at WWDC 2023 and while it does not include any revolutionary changes, it is still a substantial upgrade with several new features coming to iPhones. This was previously leaked by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who said several months ago that iOS 17 would not bring anything major but have some “nice to have” features. Apple has announced updates to apps such as Phone, Messages, and FaceTime, which have got even better.

Now that the dust has settled and iOS 17 has officially been announced, check out what it brings to iPhones.

1. Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read.

2. Phone - In the Phone app, users now have the option to customize their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji, and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS 17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak.

3. Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries.

4. Standby feature - The new Standby feature converts your iPhone into a smart display with information like time and photos available at a glance when it is placed on a nightstand or desk. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimizing system performance when the device is not in active use.

5. Other notable features - With iOS 17, iPhone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates.